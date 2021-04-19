Australia opens unsecured travel bubble with New Zealand





(CNN) A two-way travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand opened on Monday, allowing passengers to travel without quarantine between the two countries for the first time in more than a year. Australia had previously allowed New Zealand travelers to enter without a quarantine, and New Zealand is now following suit. “The bubble marks an important step in reconnecting the two countries with the world and is one we should all take a moment to be very proud of,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement. news announcement from the office of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Under the new rules, passengers will not be allowed to travel if they have had a positive Covid-19 test in the previous 14 days or present with flu-like symptoms. They must also have spent 14 days before departure in either Australia or New Zealand. “Today’s event is a win-win situation for Australians and New Zealanders, boosting our economies while keeping our people safe,” Morrison said in a press release. Hundreds of passengers filled the international departure terminal at Melbourne Airport in Australia early Monday amid long check-in lines. “This is truly the first day in over a year that Australians remove dust from their passports and travel overseas,” said Melbourne Airport Aviation Chief Lorie Argus. Melbourne Airport said it would host 19 trans-Tasman flights on Monday, which equates to about 4,000 seats, according to a press release. Each week, about 140 services will operate between Melbourne and New Zealand and the number will increase to 180 weekly flights by the end of May, the announcement added – about 70% of pre-Covid levels. Melbourne Airport now offers non-stop flights to four New Zealand destinations: Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown. The long-awaited “trans-Tasman bubble” has had its ups and downs. The plan was first launched in October 2020, but then became a one-sided bubble when another wave of cases hit Australia, meaning that New Zealand could travel to Australia mostly without problems, but that the Aussies could not to Go to New Zealand | The bubble is expected to help boost the economic recovery from the pandemic for both countries – particularly in the travel and tourism sectors, Morrison and Ardern said. The Trans-Tasman Road is Australia’s busiest international aviation market with more than 7 million passengers in a year ending in January 2020 before the Covid-19 hit, Morrison’s office said in an April 6 press release. According to the announcement, air passengers from New Zealand typically account for about 18% of all arrivals in Australia each year. In 2019, New Zealand travelers spent A $ 1.6 billion ($ 1.2 billion) on travel and tourism in Australia. Argus, from Melbourne Airport, said the bubble was “an excellent result”. “These flights alone create another 50 jobs at the airport, let alone what it does for Melbourne and Victoria,” she said.

