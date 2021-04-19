US warns of consequences if jailed Kremlin Navalny critic dies Russia News

President Joe Bidens National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. government has told Russia there will be consequences if Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny dies in prison.

We have communicated to the Russian government that what happens to Mr. Navalny in guarding them is their responsibility and they will be held accountable by the international community, Sullivan told CNN on Sunday.

As for the specific measures we would take, we are looking at a variety of different costs that we would impose and I will not telegraph it publicly at this point, but we have communicated that there will be consequences if Mr. , he added.

A doctor for Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, has said his health is deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old could be on the verge of death.

Prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin began refusing food on March 31 to protest the lack of proper medical treatment for his leg and back.

This latest threat from the US draws on other diplomatic problems that have fallen in both countries, Al Jazeera spokesman Mike Hanna from Washington, DC reported, citing recent US sanctions imposed on Russia.

Asked what steps the United States could take against Russia, Hanna said: “There may be steps like expelling an ambassador. This would be an extreme diplomatic step taken by the US government.

Deeply worried

The European Union on Sunday said it was deeply concerned about reports of Navalny’s health and called for his immediate and unconditional release.

The Russian authorities are responsible for the safety and health of Mr. Navalnys in the criminal colony, for which we are accountable, said Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief, in a statement.

Deeply disturbed by Alexei @navalnyhealth is deteriorating. The Russian authorities should give him immediate access to the medical professionals he trusts. We hold them accountable for ensuring his safety and health. The EU continues to demand the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Navalnys. https://t.co/iwFV31Sdgi Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) April 18, 2021

The issue is on the agenda of a video conference of EU foreign ministers to be held on Monday, Borrell said.

The Russian ambassador to London told the UK on Sunday that Navalny would not be allowed to die in prison.

Of course, he will not be allowed to die in prison, but I can say that Mr. Navalny, he behaves like a hooligan, said Ambassador Andrei Kelin.

His public intention, all of this, is to draw attention to him as well by saying that today his left hand is sick. Tomorrow his foot is sick.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Ashurkov, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation and a friend of Navalny, said he was in contact with the wife of Kremlin critics, who said she was very concerned about his condition.

We all hope Navalny is given the proper medical care. That’s the only demand he has regarding his hunger strike, he added.

I can not wait any longer

Navalny’s team called for protests across Russia on Wednesday evening, just hours after Putin was scheduled to deliver a national speech.

Its time to act. “We are talking not only about Navalny’s freedom but also about his life,” Navalny’s right-hand man Leonid Volkov said on Facebook on Sunday.

Volkov said Wednesday’s rally could become a decisive battle against absolute evil or Russia’s latest opposition rally for years to come.

Right now he is being killed in a prison, and you can not wait any longer.

Call all your acquaintances and go out to the central squares, wrote Volkov, who heads the regional offices of Navalny, adding that the protests should be massive.

Ashurkov told Al Jazeera that he hoped up to 500,000 people would take to the streets.

There has been a lot of support from world leaders and opinion leaders, we believe all of this will have an impact, he added.

There were no immediate comments from police or government officials regarding the call for protests.

Russian police arrested thousands of people in January as protesters took to the streets across the country demanding Navalny’s release.

Police arrested more than 10,000 people during nationwide pro-Navalny protests in January [File: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images]

Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning, which he blames on the Kremlin.

Russian officials have denied any involvement and even asked if Navalny was poisoned, which was confirmed by several European laboratories.

Navalny was ordered to serve two and a half years in prison on the grounds that his long recovery in Germany violated a suspended sentence given to him for a fraudulent sentence in a case that Navalny says was politically motivated.