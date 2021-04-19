Hundreds of demonstrators arrested in protest of Prime Minister Modis’s visit





Hundreds of demonstrators affiliated with an Islamic group have been arrested in bangladesh following protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s visit to the country last month, AFP reported on Sunday. The protests were led mainly by the Islamic group Hefazat-e-Islam, whose members had accused Modin of inciting communal violence against Muslims in India. Police arrested Mamunul Haque, head of Hefazat-e-Islam, on Sunday during a raid on an Islamic seminary in the capital, Dhaka. He was arrested on charges of violence by Hefazat-e-Islam, police spokesman Ifetkharul Islam told AFP. Police said Haque was the seventh senior leader from the Islamic group to be arrested this week. Hefazat-e-Islam spokesman Jakaria Noman Foyezi told the news agency that police had arrested 23 of its leaders. Foyezi said the allegations against the group’s leaders were false and fabricated. Police did not provide details on specific cases or whether the charges against Haque are related Visiting methods, reported Times Hindustan. However, the leaders of the groups are expected to be blamed for the outbreak of violence during Modis’ visit and also for the protests in 2013. A 2013 rally by the Islamic organization had turned violent, leading to the deaths of 50 people. It was the requirement of law enforcement for blasphemy in the country. Police said 298 Hefazat-e-Islam supporters and activists were arrested in the eastern rural district of Brahmanbaria, where anti-Modi demonstrations were also held. We arrested them by identifying them through video footage, Brahmanbaria Deputy Police Chief Mohamed Roish Uddin told AFP. Modis’s visit to Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 during the Independence Day celebrations was accompanied by violence. Various Hefazat-e-Islam supporters and activists clashed with police and allegedly attacked a police station and other government buildings and blocked highways in the country. At least 13 demonstrators died in the clashes. Prior to Modis’ visit, Dhaka Metropolitan Police had warned of legal action against those holding rallies against Modi.

