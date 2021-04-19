The Council on World Affairs asks: ‘Did the Cold War ever end? “| Local News

“Has the Cold War Ever Ended: The Current State of US-Russia Relations” is the topic April 21 at noon with Dr. William Pomeranz delivering online lecture for the Council on World Reading Issues.

Pomeranz is the deputy director of the Kennan Institute, part of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington. He has also taught Russian law at the Center for Eurasian, Russian and Eastern European Studies at Georgetown University.

Prior to joining the institute, Pomeranz practiced international law in the United States and Russia. He advised clients on investing in the Russian Federation as well as US anti-money laundering claims, the Foreign Corruption Practices Act and various US sanctions programs.

Sign up here.

Another Council of World Affairs program is “The Importance of Advancing Women, Peace and Security in Qatar” with Melissa Deehing delivering the online lecture on April 28 at noon.

Deehring is a lawyer in California and works as an assistant clinical professor and founding director of the External Program at the University of Qatar Law College in Doha, Qatar. Since 2011, Deehring has negotiated deals with more than 115 legal employers in Doha, developed clinical curricula, and taught legal skills, ethics, and advocacy classes to more than 1,000 law students at QU.

Sign up here.

For more information about both events: 610-375-7880 or [email protected]

PennFuture and PA Conservation voters are launching a series of webinars with lawmakers across Pennsylvania to talk about critical environmental issues.

“Half Full Glass: Planning for Pennsylvania’s Water Future” kicks off the series April 21 at 6 p.m.

Water is one of our most valuable resources and it is no secret that there are a number of factors that affect water quality. Whether its dangerous toxins like lead or PFAS in our waters, or the increase in floods, water leaks and rainwater issues, or the separation that has been proven to affect our groundwater, there are many problems that concern our water resources. .

For more information and registration visit www.pennfuture.org.

The Northeast Meat Promotion Initiative is hosting a virtual Earth Day seminar featuring young calf ambassadors in the calf life cycle, “Beef journey from pasture to plate”.

Registration is required at https://www.nebpi.org/virtual-workshop-series/

The workshop is April 20 at 6:30 p.m.

“Interdisciplinary Views of the City: Memory and Nature” is the presentation of the Magnification on April 21 at 4:30 pm at the Chambliss Faculty Research Award Lecture by Dr. Albert Fu of Kutztown University.

Sign up here.

The presentation examines the environment built from the perspective of collective memory and nature to provide a multifaceted view of the world around us, organizers said.

It will look at how our understanding of cities from the past is shaped.

However, our view of the past is socially produced. As such, there are ideological forces that influence the way we view architecture and buildings. Similarly, culture, society and politics influence what we see as “natural”, organizers said.

Fu is the 2020 winner of the KU Chambliss Faculty Research Award. Fu is a professor of anthropology and sociology and has been with KU for 10 years.

Look online: http://kutztown.meritpages.com/news/Fu-to-Present-Spring-2021-Chambliss-Faculty-Research-Lecture-April-21/19667.

In honor of April which is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, Rehab1 is hosting a free educational event in collaboration with the personal care neighborhood at The Heritage of Green Hills for those living with Parkinson’s and their families.

Learn about LSVT BIG and LOUD, plus other steps you can take to live well with Parkinson’s.

Organizers said that to practice COVID security measures the event will be held virtually through Zoom on April 22 at 4 p.m.

To RSVP: Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 through April 20th. After registration, you will receive an email with the seminar link.

Topton Lions Club is holding a garage sale on May 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the back of 24 E. High St. in the neighborhood.

The event is in Down Alley behind JAK’S Restaurant.

The Public Reading Library will resume the free Adult Book Club series with a discussion of “High Bright River” by LizMoore.

The discussion will be held at 7 pm on May 19 at the Public Library Foundation Building, Reading, 113 S. Fourth St.

All discussions will be moderated by Nathaniel Thomas, Supervisor of Reference Services Libraries.

Guests can enter the Foundation Building through the parking gate on Wood Street behind the main library.

Masks are required and social distancing will be respected.

For additional information, contact the Reference Department at 610-655-6355.

The goodness and creativity of the chalk is June 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reading-Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center, 2615 Warren Road, Muhlenberg Township.

It is a road art festival with sidewalk chalk.

All ages are welcome to show their. There will also be food, entertainment and other activities for children and adults.

Organizers will provide chalk, or artists can bring yours.

Learn more or sign up for https://bit.ly/3qmKSh6.

Send community interest articles to [email protected]