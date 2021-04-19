Hansal Mehta compares Covid-19 situation in India and Pakistan, gets one-way ticket offer to Karachi





Director Hansal Mehta found himself checking in for a comment he made on the Covid-19 situation in India when he asked what the situation was like in Pakistan. On Sunday, Hansal wrote on Twitter: “I’m just wondering. Is it as bad in Pakistan as in India right now? The COVID situation I mean.” In response, a user named Dev Mehta wrote again: “I’m willing to pay for a first-class round-trip ticket is moving there forever.” I was just thinking. Is it as bad in Pakistan as it is currently in India? The COVID situation I mean. – Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 18, 2021 In response, Hansal wrote back: “Please send the ticket NOW. Or should I DM my bank details?” To this, the user replied: “Please do, but if you return you will have to pay me 10 times the ticket amount”. Thus began the conversation between Hansal Mehta and Dev Mehta. The twitter exchange continued with Hansal saying: “Send the money first. Do not set conditions”, to which he replied: “The condition was already set in the first tweet also I am not joking”. The user also attached a screenshot of what he claimed to be an Emirates ticket booking site showing a Mumbai flight to Karachi via Dubai. Hansal and Twitter continued their conversation. The user even shared a copy of the ticket booking page. On Monday, Hansal labeled Sharjah Police, UAE Police and the UAE, demanding that they take action against Twitter users. He also shared a screenshot of the airline ticket booking page and chat. Hansal wrote: Dear @ShjPolice, @UAEPoliceHQ, I am reporting this person with the handle @ Dev73513666, whose name is suspected to be Dev Mehta. He has issued a fake ticket @emirates, is inciting hatred and issuing threats against Muslims. He claims to be based in Sharjah. Please investigate. “ In a special tweet for Emirates, the director wrote: “@emirates this is the fake ticket issued by this hatred longer and displayed on social media. @SharjahPolice @DubaiPoliceHQ” Read also: Tamil actor Raiza Wilson says she was forced to undergo dermatological procedure, shares photo after it goes wrong Hansal is among many celebrities who have expressed their concerns about treating the second wave of coronavirus in India. In recent days, Soni Razdan, Ram Gopal Varma and television actor Karan Wahi have spoken out against the ongoing Kumbh Mela, developed during the pandemic.

