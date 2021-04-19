Covid Global Cases Record Weekly Despite Vaccinations





Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg More people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past seven days than any other week since the start of the pandemic – passing 5.2 million globally – with the worst outbreaks accelerating in many poorly equipped countries. ‘dealt with them. The disturbing trend, just days after the world exceeded 3 million deaths, comes as countries are carrying out vaccinations in a bid to get the virus under control. Data from Johns Hopkins University showing a 12% increase in infections from a week ago casts doubt on HOPE that the end of the pandemic is in sight. The weekly increase exceeded the previous high level in mid-December. While infection rates have slowed mainly in the US and the UK, countries in the developing world – India and Brazil in particular – are loading up loads. Disturbing signs New infections worldwide hit record highs despite the use of vaccines Source: Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg, from 9 a.m. HKT on April 19

The global death toll is also resuming momentum. The casualties have risen for the past month and were around 82,000 a week ending April 18, an average of nearly 12,000 a day. That’s up from just over 60,000 in the week ended March 14, or about 8,600 a day, the latest nadir. SEE: More than 3 million lives lost as a result of the new coronavirus that appeared in 2019. Agimi: Australia. (Source: Bloomberg) India and Brazil are the two biggest contributors to raising issues around the world – a race neither of them wants to win. Facing a sudden rise in coronavirus infections, India is once again home to the second largest eruption in the world, passing Brazil as the latter moved forward in March. Hospitals from Mumbai te Sao Paulo are under increasing pressure as admissions continue to rise. Residents wait in an observation area after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in Richmond, California, on April 15th. Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg India and Brazil have so far administered equivalent doses to cover 4.5% and 8.3% of their population respectively, compared to 33% for the US and 32% in the UK, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker. Serious obstacles But it is not just developing countries that have seen recent setbacks in their efforts to fight the pandemic. Rare cases of clotting seen in people who have received vaccines made from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc have fueled the vaccine skepticism faced by governments around the world. Newer variants of the virus have also sent infections further. Brazil is where one of the most potentially deadly coronavirus mutations, variant P.1, was identified in December. Studies suggest that these species – along with the first variants for the first time in South Africa and the UK – are more contagious. (Adds weekly death rates to the fourth paragraph) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

