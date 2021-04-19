Firefighters battling fire on Cape Town’s Table Mountain





JOHANNESBURG, South Africa Firefighters in Cape Town on Monday were battling a wildfire that had engulfed the slopes of the famous Table Mountain and destroyed parts of the University of Cape Town archive library. Helicopters dropped water on the area in a bid to stem the blaze, which began on Sunday and was most likely caused by an abandoned campfire, according to South African National Park officials. But as the wind picked up overnight by igniting the flames, the fire spread to neighborhoods at the foot of the mountain and forced some homes to be evacuated Monday morning.

Anton Bredell, minister in charge of environmental affairs and development planning for the Western Cape region, said in a statement, The wind speed is expected to increase during the day which may affect the setting of air fires.

Helicopters cannot fly if the wind is too strong and visibility too poor, but the situation will be fully assessed, he added. It will be a very difficult day.

The fire started around 9 a.m. Sunday morning on the low slopes of Devils Peak, one of the steep hills in Table Mountain National Park that overlooks downtown Cape Town. Burned by the winds, the fire engulfed and destroyed a hillside restaurant and a mill before being relocated to the university campus, which is built mostly on the mountain slopes. Many buildings, including the school library, which houses important archives and book collections, quickly ignited and sat down with thick white smoke swirling around the city. So far, there have been no reported deaths, but five firefighters have been injured, according to officials.

About 4,000 students were evacuated from the dormitory halls on campus on Sunday, according to a university spokeswoman. The university announced on Sunday that it would suspend its operations by at least Tuesday.

Videos on social media showed many students, some grabbing small bags, rushing from residence buildings as the fire engulfed the nearby hill. Busisiwe Mtsweni, an undergraduate studying finance and accounting, was on the upper campus of universities around noon when everyone entered panic mode, she said in a phone call. The spark from the mountain ignited smaller fires between the buildings and the smoke made it difficult to breathe, she said. When Mrs. Mtsweni and her friends made a run to their residence to grab their belongings, they encountered a student suffering what appeared to be an asthma attack and drove him, coughing, away from the smoky part of campus, she added. Ms. Mtsweni was later evacuated from campus by bus and spent the night in a hotel.

By Sunday evening, a reading room for special collections in the university library had disappeared from the flames, according to university officials. The reading room contained parts of the University Collection of African Studies which includes works on Africa and South Africa printed before 1925, hard-to-find volumes in European and African languages, and other rare books, as well as a precious film archive, according to Niklas Zimmer, a university library manager.

While the university had recently begun a major effort to digitize school collections, only a small portion of the special collections archive had been transferred, according to Mr. Zimmer, who led that program. However, university officials said they were hopeful that most of the archive that is housed in the two-layer basement under the library and protected by a fire doors system could be saved.

Ujala Satgoor, executive director of libraries at the University of Cape Town, said in a statement, Some of our valuable collections have been lost, however a full assessment can only be made after the building is declared safe.







