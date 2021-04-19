Boris Johnson cancels trip to India following increase in Covid cases in the country

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s trip to India this month has been canceled as the country grapples with a new variant and an increase in coronavirus cases that are overwhelming hospitals.

A joint statement from the British and Indian governments said the decision to cancel the visit scheduled for next week was prompted by the “current coronavirus situation”.

The trip, in which Johnson had hoped to discuss the possibilities of a closer trade partnership with India, was originally scheduled for four days, but was scaled down. The two leaders will speak at a distance in the country, with plans to meet in person later this year.

The cancellation came as the region of India’s capital has been put under blockade and authorities have banned the use of oxygen in addition to essential services as the country struggles with an increase in cases of coronavirus which is overwhelming hospitals.

The country continues to set one-day records of coronavirus cases, reporting more than 273,000 new infections and 1,619 deaths on Monday, with the number of new cases rising by an average of 7 percent a day, one of the highest rates fast in any major country.

The increase is believed to be related to a new variant B.1.617 that was first discovered in the country.

British health officials are investigating whether the variant should be reclassified from a “variant under investigation” to a “variant of concern” following the discovery of 77 cases in the UK.

“To scale it up in the rankings, we need to know it’s increased transmissibility, increased severity or vaccine avoidance, and we just don’t have it yet, but we’re looking at the data on a daily basis,” Dr Susan Hopkins said. a senior medical adviser in England Public Health said on Sunday.

Officials in Delhi announced it would impose a severe blockade for a week, after Mumbai and other cities have already placed moving curbs.

States lack beds, medicine and oxygen, leading the central government to limit gas use. “Supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers is immediately suspended from 22/04/2021 until further orders,” the central government said.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s prime minister, said oxygen was done eMERGENCY“In the region because its quota was transferred to other countries. He warned that there were “less than 100 ICU beds” available.

New restrictions have also been imposed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling party Bharatiya Janata have staged large political rallies and allowed religious festivals to be attended by tens of thousands of masked people in recent weeks.

Amit Shah, India’s interior minister, told the Indian Express newspaper that he was “concerned” about the variant and “the increase is mainly due to new mutants of the virus”. But he was “confident we will win” over the disease and said there was still no need to impose a national blockade.

Bed shortages in India have forced authorities to restore coronavirus emergency hospitals to banquet halls, train stations and hotels that were closed after the previous peak in September. The crematoria in the state of Gujarat and Delhi are operating 24 hours a day, while the cemeteries are being finished from the burial sites.

Patients with coronavirus have also been struggling to access medication. More than 800 injections of remdesivir, an antiviral drug commonly used in India as part of Covid-19 treatment, were stolen at a hospital in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, over the weekend.

India is also facing a vaccine supply crisis and has frozen international shocks exports to meet domestic demand. New Delhi pledged on Friday to increase monthly production of Covaxin, a vaccine made by Indian manufacturer Bharat Biotech, to 100 million from 10 million by September. The government also said last week it would quickly track the approval of foreign vaccines in a bid to boost supply and cleared Russia’s Sputnik V for use in the country.

Most of the more than 120 million Indians who have been vaccinated have received the Oxford / AstraZeneca stroke produced by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest manufacturer. The Serum Institute has struggled to increase its monthly capacity by more than 60 million doses per month due to a fire at its plant earlier this year and equipment supply shortages from the US

Additional reporting by John Burn-Murdoch in London