Palestinians injured during clashes in Jerusalem

NEW YORK CITY: When Abdel Karim Ibrahim Mohammed, 23, fled the latest violence that consumed the Ethiopian region of Oromia, he never imagined it would fall into the hands of the Yemeni Houthis.

In fact, like many of his compatriots desperate to escape conflict-ridden Ethiopia, he had not even heard of the Iranian-backed militia that seized control of the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2015.

When he first set out on his perilous voyage across the Red Sea, Abdel Karim had foreseen a arduous overland passage to one of the Gulf Arab states, where they awaited opportunity and prosperity.

Events had taken a frightening turn in his Ethiopian hometown, where the security situation has continued to deteriorate amid growing unrest and political tensions. Human rights abuses, attacks by armed groups, and communal and ethnic violence have forced thousands to seek refuge abroad.

Abdel Karims’s first meeting with the Houthis came just two days after his arrival in Sanaa, when two militias approached him at a market. They singled him out in the crowd and asked to see his ID.

Without looking at his letters, he was arrested and taken to the cities’ Immigration, Passport and Naturalization (IPNA) Detention Center, where he found hundreds of African migrants struggling.

Among them was Issa Abdul Rahman Hassan, 20, who had worked a shift at a Sanaa restaurant to save for his trip when Houthi militia attacked and took him to the detention center.

There he was placed inside a hangar with dozens of others. In a video recorded three months after his arrival, Issa makes gestures around him. Look, we are living on top of each other. We have no food. Without water. Some people are exhausted, as you can see. They just sleep day and night.

We don’t even have medicine here. And organizations like UNHCR do not care about us. All of us here are Oromo, he said, referring to Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group.

Human Rights Watch has verified several accounts as Issas, describing conditions at the detention center as cramped and unsanitary, with up to 550 migrants in a hangar at the facility complex.

On March 7, unable to tolerate these conditions anymore, the migrants went on hunger strike.

Conditions in the barn before the fire were quite bad. (Photo by Oromia Human Rights Organization)

According to eyewitness accounts, Houthi camp guards told the migrants to say their last prayers before firing tear gas and what may have been a quick grenade in the hangar. A fire broke out quickly.

Amid the smoke and chaos, migrants trampled on each other in their desperation to escape. According to Houthi accounts, 40 migrants were exposed to smoke and flames. Human rights groups put the figure at close to 450 not to mention the results of burn victims and maimed persons.

Abdel Karim was in the bathroom when the fire broke out. He survived, but suffered severe burns to his hands. He was taken to a government hospital, where he could see from the window a heavy security presence set up around the medical institution, blocking relatives and aid agencies from reaching the injured.

Fearing that he would not return, Abdel Karim was fired and escaped.

A fire victim is being treated at a hospital in Aden. (Photo by Oromia Human Rights Organization)

Despite his injuries, he joined survivors and relatives of the dead outside the UNHCR building in Sanaa to demand international action to hold the perpetrators accountable.

They also demanded the names of all those killed, dignified funerals and closures for the families of those still missing.

UNHCR did not respond, Abdel Karim said in a video shared with Arab News by the Oromia Human Rights Organization (OHRO).

Just two days after the protests started, a UNHCR guy came out and told us that they (agency staff) are also refugees like us here, guests who are unable to do anything. He told us that since 2016, the refugee file has been in the hands of Houthis.

IN NUMBERS 550 Migrants in the IPNA hangar before the March 7 fire. 6,000 Migrants in Detention in Yemen Mainly Controlled by Houthi. Source: Human Rights Watch

Relentless, the crowd refused to leave, camping outside the UNHCR building for several weeks. Then, in the early hours of April 2, Houthi militias surrounded the area and dispersed protesters with tear gas and live rounds.

“They hit us, pulled us hard, took our fingerprints and photographed us, before loading some of us into cars and taking us to the town of Dhamar, where they abandoned us in the rugged mountainous areas,” said Abdel Karim.

We knew nothing and no one there. We just kept walking. We had no food, no water and hardly any money. When we stopped in one of the small villages, one of us took a bottle of water and passed it to each other. There was just enough water to wet the tips of our tongues.

The group eventually arrived in Aden two days later. From the UNHCR headquarters in the port city, Abdel Karim asked to be taken to hospital to cure his burns.

According to Arafat Jibril, head of OHRO, only 220 of the 2,000 detainees at the detention center on the day of the fire arrived in Aden. The fate of others remains unknown.

Arafat Jibril, head of the Oromia Human Rights Organization. (Photo supplied)

African migrants are simply disappearing, Jibril told Arab News. The numbers of those forcibly missing are on the rise. But we have no way of knowing the exact numbers. This would be the job of international organizations, provided they are given access to secret detention centers, many of which are in Sanaa.

As a lawyer and activist, Jibril collects eyewitness testimonies from Houthi-occupied territories in the form of secret WhatsApp recordings made by determined volunteers forced to uncover the horrors they see perpetrated against African migrants.

Joining what happened to the missing is proving a challenge. We know, for example, that the 10 women who were taken to the hospital are nowhere to be found, she said.

Only 220 of the 2,000 detainees at the detention center on the day of the fire arrived in Aden. The fate of others remains unknown. (Photo by Oromia Human Rights Organization)

We know that bans on African migrants are continuing on a large scale and that there is a wanted list, including the names of protest leaders and those migrants who spoke to the press.

And we know that Houthi ranks migrants. They send young and healthy people to war and place them at the forefront of the trenches so that blacks as Houthis call African migrants die first. We have heard many accounts like those from those who survived the battles and returned to their families.

They also send African women to the battlefield, referring to them as the Zaynabiyat (Houthis all-female militia), to do cooking and other services. At least 180 women and 30 children who had been detained were abducted two days before the fire. We also know nothing about them.

African migrants receive food and water inside a football stadium in the Red Sea port city of Aden in Yemen on April 23, 2019. (AFP)

Few suspect that racism underlies this mistreatment.

Shortly after the tragic fire, the Houthis were harassing African migrants, throwing racial humiliation at them, calling them the grandchildren of Bilal, the Ethiopian companion of the Prophet and the first muezzin in Islam, and threatening to burn them one by one as if to burn your friends, Said Gabriel.

She fears that these examples are just the tip of the iceberg in a largely neglected tragedy that, despite its growing severity, has failed to capture the interest of the international community.

The Houthis are well aware that African migrants have no one to pursue their interests.

No organization to protect them, Jibril said. None. So, say Houthis, lets use them. The only sin these migrants committed was that they were born black.

_____________________

Tweet: @EphremKossaify