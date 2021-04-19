Taiwan Railway Section resumes service after a deadly crash





A section of a railway in Taiwan that was the site of a deadly raid earlier this month resumed service Monday, the island’s transportation ministry said. The train track in the area of ​​a tunnel in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, was damaged on the April 2 tracks that left 49 dead and more than 200 others injured. After repairs, the first train passed through the tunnel early Monday morning, the ministry said. Photo taken on April 19, 2021, shows a train passing through the rail site in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, after services resumed the same day. (Central News Agency / Kyodo) The train operator, the Taiwan Railway Administration, had to repair the construction track and electrical equipment while also ensuring the integrity and safety of the tunnel in which the train collided. As a precaution, trains traveling in the tunnel area should operate at a reduced speed of 40 kilometers per hour, at the moment, ART said. The rail collapse, which was Taiwan’s worst rail disaster in seven decades, occurred as the high-speed train collided head-on with a construction crane truck that was rolled up a slope near the runway. On Friday, prosecutors indicted seven people involved in the construction work on rail-related charges, including manslaughter. Since there was no fence or handrail on the slope to prevent the truck from derailing, the TRA has also been under criticism for failing to take adequate measures to prevent such an accident. Related coverage: 7 defendants for train derailment in Taiwan that killed 49 people Taiwan’s Transport Minister resigns over deadly train tracks The second suspect detained in Taiwan’s worst train crash in decades







