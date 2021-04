PNP orders investigation into Kalinga road accident that killed 13

(Philstar.com) – 19 April 2021 – 5:03 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The national police leadership on Monday ordered an investigation into the deaths of 13 people, including children, when an SUV crashed into a canal in Kalinga on Sunday. In a statement sent to reporters, Police General Debold Sinas, Chief of PNP, said he instructed the PNP Highway Patrol Group and local police units to strictly enforce overland transport rules against congestion and other unsafe violations of the law. driving. Citing reports reaching the PNP Command Center, Sinas said 13 were drowned inside a black SUV after falling into an irrigation canal in Barangay Bulo, Tabuk City. The SUV was on a road turn when it fell into the canal. Report by Brig Police. General Ronald Lee, Cordillera regional police director, said the vehicle was driven by Soy Lope Agtulao, an employee of the Bureau of Management and Penology. “The initial investigation showed that the vehicle was coming from Tadian, Mountain Province to Lake Bulo. There were 14 other passengers on board, including seven children and eight adults,” the report read. The thirteen who passed away are: Soy Lope Agtulao (driver) Sidewyn Agtulao Sywin Agtulao Sonnie Lope Jessiebel Paycao Scarlet Paycao, 3 years old Judilyn Talawec Dumayon 31 years old Alfredo Cotit Lope Remedios Longey Basilio, 59 years old Sedarn Talawec Dumayon, 5 years old Jeslyn Talawec Dumayon, 4 years old Marlo Perenia Paycao Cydric Staff from the First Moving Provincial Kalinga Company and civilian volunteers were among the first to respond to the incident. Rescue crews brought 11 victims to Mija Kim Medical Center, but the latter were declared dead upon arrival. Two others were brought to Kalinga County Hospital where they too were pronounced dead. Kalinga Governor Ferdinand Tubban, in a separate statement, instructed the Provincial Office of Social Welfare and Development to see all possible assistance that can be given to bereaved families and reminded the community of “respecting the surgical blockages that were imposed in identified areas and prohibition of non-core activities “. In its report, Sinas similarly reiterated previous road safety protocols, urging drivers to “strictly adhere to the load limits and maximum capacity of motor vehicle passengers, as well as the required physical distance protocol within vehicles”. public and private “. “I express my deepest sympathy for the families of these victims. May their souls be at peace and I hope that our Creator will bring you much needed peace during these difficult times,” said the PNP chief. Franco Luna







