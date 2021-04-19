Cambodia’s new COVID crisis captures growth prospects

PHNOM PENH – Khmer New Year celebrations have been underway this year as Cambodia closes its capital. As families are losing celebrations, economic pain and insecurity are a bigger concern for many.

“When Covid first hit, I lost probably 70% of my income,” Nikkei told Asia So Saroeun, who sells clothes at a market in Phnom Penh. “This time, I’m done.”

While most of the world closed in 2020, Cambodia was an exception, recording fewer than 500 coronavirus cases and no COVID-related deaths in the first year of the pandemic.

Saved by an explosion, the small country maintained some degree of business as usual, although a lack of foreign tourists and a global slowdown hit many businesses in the country.

Advisers to Prime Minister Hun Sen even commissioned a book praising what they saw as their boss’ success in coronavirus content, calling the longtime leader a “fast-paced hero who went upstream to fight COVID-19.” .

But as some countries discuss the resumption of international tourism within travel bubbles, the fate of Cambodia seems to be over.

Starting in February, a coronavirus outbreak has led to almost 6,000 cases in eight weeks, with a new daily record of 618 new infections set for Sunday. The increase, linked to 45 deaths, has dashed hope for many businesses already holding on to their nails.

The economic downturn can be seen on the banks of the Phnom Penh River. Formerly a busy promenade opposite hotels, restaurants and cafes, the area in recent months has seen a growing number of closed businesses.

Two belong to Heng Chandara, who was forced to close restaurants last year for lack of customers. The reopening, she said, would not happen soon.

“99% of our clients were foreigners. There is no way I can make money,” Chandara said. “I do not think I will be able to open another restaurant for at least two years.”

A shipment driver passes a police checkpoint in Phnom Penh. Amid confusion over blocking rules, a city official was forced to clarify that distribution drivers are allowed to travel around the city. (Photo by Shaun Turton)

In the short term, most businesses have to contend with a number of government constraints created to curb proliferation.

Last week, authorities closed Phnom Penh and a nearby district for two weeks. The order says businesses that are considered non-core should be closed. Residents, meanwhile, are prohibited from leaving their homes, with exceptions such as buying food and getting health care.

Hun Sen called for calm as rumors of imminent blockade sparked a wave of panic buying, but acknowledged the situation was dire.

“We are already on the verge of death,” he said. “If we do not join hands, we will go to real death.”

Enforcement of the blockade, however, has quickly faced problems. Further reviews were added over the weekend deepening widespread confusion about the rules. Hun Sen, meanwhile, called for the deployment of military units, complaining about corrupt police officers undermining efforts.

As cases mount, Cambodia is rushing to boost its vaccines using Sinovac and Sinopharm shots from China and doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine supplied by the United Nations-backed COVAX program.

It has administered at least one shot at 1.2 million people. The Economist Intelligence Unit, however, does not expect the country to achieve herd immunity – at least 60% of the population – before 2025.

The spread has cast doubt on promising growth forecasts for the year for the emerging economy, which shrank 3.5% in 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Economist Intelligence Unit analyst Imogen Page-Jarrett said the group planned to revise its forecast for real gross domestic product growth for 2021 from 4.6% to between 3% and 4%.

Page-Jarrett said it was likely the government would extend the blocking measures further in the second quarter, as the seven-day moving average of new cases continued to rise.

“The spread and subsequent blockages will weigh on consumer and business sentiment, suppressing private consumption (which accounts for about 70% of GDP) and fixed asset investments,” she said via email.

“Households and firms will delay unnecessary purchases and investments, limiting spending to essentials. Blockages will also negatively affect disposable income and employment.”

A bright spot could be Cambodia exports. Despite the pandemic, Cambodia’s exports increased by 17% to $ 17 billion in 2020, according to Ministry of Commerce figures cited by local media. The growth was helped by an increase in exports of machinery and electrical equipment, which increased by 30%.

Exports of clothing, footwear and travel goods actually fell by about 10% each, but remained Cambodia’s most important commodity, accounting for $ 9.5 billion in overseas shipments.

Looking ahead, Page-Jarrett said the apparel sector was likely to receive a boost from stimulus spending by the US government and electronics should also experience increased demand. However, Cambodia’s export industry is vulnerable to virus outages. As well as the impact of blockages, COVID-19 cases have been detected in 36 garment factories, with almost 800 employees infected.

Labor rights defender Kun Tharo said that while factories whose workers have Covid infections represented only a small amount of production, the impact on workers’ lives was immense.

“This requires urgent government intervention to provide for their daily and basic needs like food security,” he said.

Local police officers stand guard Thursday on a roadblock near Phnom Penh International Airport. © AP

The government in March extended a monthly salary of $ 40 for employees of tourism and tourism clothing until at least June. It is also continuing to provide tax breaks for businesses in struggling sectors.

By the end of March, he had also distributed $ 291 million to nearly 700,000 poor families through monthly payments. Authorities also say they will provide some cash support to people trapped in blockages and waive utility bills for two months.

Overall, the government says it has set aside between $ 800 million and $ 2 billion to help the economy cope with the crisis. However, a large part of the incentive package is not an actual expense but an expected reduction in state revenue due to tax breaks, tax arrears and other similar measures.

Debt remains a huge burden for many in Cambodia. The country of 15.5 million has the largest average microcredit size in the world at $ 4,250, which is more than 95% of annual revenue.

In line with authorities’ advice to help troubled borrowers, associations representing banks and microfinance institutions in Cambodia say their lenders have helped 340,000 people restructure their estimated $ 4 billion in loans. They also recently announced that people who test positive for COVID-19 will give up their principal and interest payment temporarily.

But NGOs say more is needed. More than 100 civil society groups signed an April 6 letter urging lenders to suspend all loan repayments and interest on accumulation for at least three months.

This, they said, will allow borrowers to stay safe at home during the blast without having to fear losing their land or homes if they cannot pay their debt.

Something is something that So Saroeun, the clothing dealer, would appreciate.

The 34-year-old says that, until the jam, she had no choice but to continue selling in crowded markets to feed her family and repay a loan. “I’m scared, but I have to make money,” she said.