EU foreign ministers speak amid riots over Ukraine, Navalny





Diplomats said there was little or no opportunity for new immediate sanctions on Moscow, but they would try to put pressure nonetheless. In Germany, some politicians have called for an end to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia. The story goes down the ad And over the weekend, French President Emmanuel Macron said that while dialogue with Russia is essential, clear red lines bearing possible sanctions should also be established with Moscow over Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has already criticized the Kremlin for arresting and treating Navalny on Sunday and insisted he should have access to the medical professionals he trusts. Overall, relations with Russia are not improving, but rather, tensions are rising on various fronts, Borrell said in a statement ahead of Monday’s meeting. At the same time, the 27 foreign ministers will hold a video conference with their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to highlight Western support for the government, amid escalating tensions in the east and a build-up of Russian troops across the border. The story goes down the ad On Sunday, Kuleba called for stronger Western support, saying words of support were not enough. Kuleba spoke with his Baltic counterparts who are expected to support his call during Monday’s meeting. “We urge Russia to withdraw its troops,” Borrell said. More than 14,000 people have died in seven years of fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that erupted after Russ 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. The EU has strongly opposed the annexation but has been unable to do anything about it. Efforts to reach a political solution have stalled and violations of a shaky ceasefire have become increasingly frequent in recent weeks across the eastern industrial zone of Ukraine known as the Donbas. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

