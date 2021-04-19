The first international students said they reacted to Harvard’s plan for a personal decline with excitement, but said it marked only the beginning of a multi-step process complicated by visa policies and vaccinations that they must complete before arriving in Cambridge in August.

Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences Claudine Gay announced last month that FAS is expecting a full return to campus and a return to personal instruction in the fall of 2021. The news came as a relief to many College students.

The announcement for gays paves the way for international students in the 2024 Classroom to study at the Harvard campus for the first time next fall. Federal visa restrictions barred international beginners from living in Harvard dormitories this academic year. Many reported that their first semester of college was marked by social isolation, night schedules, and inadequate support from Harvard.

Ariana-Dalia Vlad 24, who is currently studying from home in Romania, said she was surprised to learn the wonderful news. Still, she said her reaction was weakened by a lack of trust at Harvard.

I can not say I was excited because, at this point, I really will not be happy until I put my foot down on campus, Vlad said.

Rosanna Kataja 24, who lives in Finland, said she had some doubts when she heard the news that FAS is planning for a personal downturn.

I was happy for sure, but at the same time a little skeptical, she said. People were like, Yes, they were going in person! I was like, Are we? Are we really?

Eric M. Shen 24, who spent his first year at home in Canada, said he felt a sense of relief reading the announcement of a year of disappointments.

For many international beginners, the news of a personal drop means they will undergo the application and interview process to obtain an F-1 student visa for the second year in a row.

Wamalwa Ochieng 24, who lives in Kenya, said he hopes his visa interview at the US Embassy in Nairobi next month will not be delayed. Last summer, his interview was postponed for two months due to Covid-19.

One concern for me is, with the Covid cases in Kenya, the embassy may decide to close visa appointments or set visa deadlines, and I just pray and do not want to infuriate myself, Ochieng said. If this happens, this could be a completely different scenario.

Kataja said she took her visa photo last Saturday and scheduled her interview for the end of July.

I’m going through the visa process now again, she said. I scheduled the interview appointment which would be July 29 or something, which is quite late, so I hope they will arrange for me to come [to campus] in time.

Kataja said she also approached the Harvard International Office requesting an I-20 form, which is required to apply for an F-1 visa, but has not yet received it.

I have different feelings about their usefulness now, she said.

Shen said the HIO has been quite silent about preparations for the fall semester, in addition to a recent email information on the visa process that was similar to that sent earlier in the year.

I feel like we need more information about this because, for one, this situation is different, Ochieng said.

College spokesman Rachael Dane declined to comment on student criticism and referred to previous communications for summer and fall planning by the University.

Gay acknowledged in its announcement last month that there may be visa delays and said Harvard will directly help students navigate their program options.

Many international startups also said they were concerned that vaccination campaigns in their home countries would continue. Some said they feared the U.S. or Harvard could ban unvaccinated international students from coming to campus in the fall.

The spread of vaccines has been essentially non-existent, Sakiko Miyazaki 24 said of her native Japan. If the US updates its travel restrictions in Japan, it will simply add to a whole host of problems for us.

Shen said he is not sure he will be able to get both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on time for the fall semester.

If I only get one shot, will the University vaccinate me? Will they let me in? he said.

Albert Yao 24 said he is pleased that Harvard has not yet requested that students arriving in the fall be vaccinated, stressing that he will not qualify for the Covid-19 vaccine in his home country of Taiwan for the foreseeable future.

In an interview in March, Harvard University Health Services Director Giang T. Nguyen said HUHS is not currently considering a vaccine mandate for students this fall, though he said anyone eligible to receive the vaccine should do so. this.

Once on arrival at campus this fall, some international beginners said they are also concerned about adjusting to life at Harvard and the US

Shen said he predicts it will be difficult to adjust to life at Harvard as a second student who has not yet lived on campus.

I think it will be difficult to go into the second year without going through the Yard system and enjoying the life of the Yard, he said. But again there is nothing much I can really do. I’m just glad there’s something I at least look forward to.

