



Old English Sheepdog, one of the most popular dog breeds in Britain, has been listed for the first time as vulnerable to extinction following a decline in popularity, the British Club of Great Britain has said. The move from the club, Britain’s largest organization dedicated to dog health, well-being and training, follows declining numbers since the breed flourished in the late 1970s. The Kennel Club recorded just 227 puppy registrations in 2020 for the dog – immediately known for its tough coat and long used in advertising for paint maker Dulux. It’s the lowest number in 60 years, he said, marking a “huge drop” in the breed’s popularity, the club said. The dog has been on the At Watch club’s list since 2009, which monitors breeds with between 300 and 450 dog registrations a year. But after the most recent 28% year-over-year decline in the number of dogs, it has now been added to its list of “vulnerable native breeds”. The category was created for native British and Irish breeds which have fallen below 300 annual dog registrations and could risk extinction from Britain. The Kennel Club has blamed the “lifestyle changes” of the British people and the demands for high maintenance of the breed as possible factors in the decline of its popularity. “The Old English Sheepdog is such a historical and iconic breed, but they are rarely seen in recent years, so the fact that they are now officially a tangible breed is very disturbing,” said club spokesman Bill Lambert. “They require a lot of cleaning and exercise and are not suitable for smaller living spaces,” he added. “However, it is a loyal and reliable breed with an equal inclination that can make pets beloved to the right owners.” The Kennel Club has 32 species of dogs on its list of indigenous breeds and seven others classified as “At Watch”. At the other end of the scale, gundog breeds have enjoyed an increase in popularity. The club suggested an increase in village movements and outdoor activity, during the coronavirus blockade may have contributed.







