Spread of the virus: News and analysis from 19 April

Global cases of covidium-19 marked a weekly record despite the distribution of vaccines, surpassing 5.2 million worldwide.

The European Union exercised its option for another 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine, increasing its order by companies to 600 million doses. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled a visit to India next week amid increased cases of coronavirus in the country and the emergence of a new variant.

Philippines do resume use of AstraZeneca Plc coronavirus vaccines on individuals under 60 years of age. The quarantine journey began between Australia and New Zealand.

Main developments:

UK Prime Minister Johnson Cancels Trip to India (4:54 pm HK)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled a visit to India next week amid growing cases of coronavirus in the country and the emergence of a new variant, scientists fear may turn out to be partially resistant to vaccines.

The prime minister faced mounting pressure to cancel the trip and put India on the UK travel ban list after health authorities confirmed last week that Britain had 77 cases of a newly identified variant first identified in the country. . A decision to add India to the so-called red list is expected as soon as Monday, Times Radio reported.

India now has the burden of affairs in the world with the fastest growing Covid-19, adding 273,810 new infections and 1,619 deaths on Monday, leaving behind only the US in total.

Pfizer, BioNTech Increase EU Supply (4 HK afternoons)

The EU exercised its option for another 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as part of a 27-nation block purchase agreement signed in February.

The boost makes the EU deal the biggest partners yet and they will aim to deliver all the doses this year, Sean Marett, BioNTech ‘s chief business and commercial director, said in a statement. Pfizer and BioNTech last week agreed to speed up deliveries of Covid vaccines to the EU by 25% this quarter, bringing the delivery of the 50 million doses originally planned for the fourth quarter.

Vaccine professor at Oxford University, Helen McShane discusses the school study that will re-infect recovering Covid-19 patients to study how to develop the most effective vaccines against the pathogen.

France in the Reconstruction of Faith in Astra Shot (2:53 pm HK)

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said it was so needed to restore confidence in the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

“We are still counting on this vaccine,” he told Europe 1 radio on Monday. “Faith” must be rebuilt, without a doubt. ” Independent scientific studies show that for people over 55 “there is no risk and the vaccine is safe and effective,” he said.

About 65,000 or 70,000 people received AstraZeneca strokes a day last week, he added.

Malaysia to launch third vaccine (2:35 pm HK)

Malaysia will launch the third phase of its Covid immunization program in June, when it expects to receive more vaccine supplies, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told a news conference Monday.

Malaysia is scheduled to receive 1,038,960 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 500,000 doses of the completed Sinovac vaccine from China in May. The country would start the third phase in May. Phase 3 involves migrants, refugees and individuals 18 years of age and older.

More Thai cases reported in mid-wave (1:15 pm HK)

Thailand reported 1,390 new infections on Monday, bringing the country’s total infections to 43,742. An outbreak of cases from an outbreak that began in early April has infected a total of 14,851 people, according to Apisamai Srirangsan, a spokeswoman for the Covid-19 Situation Management Center.

“New infections are falling due to the public co-operating to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel, but they could rise again if we do not get co-operation from the public,” Apisamai said.

Thailand also reported three new deaths, which went to 104 fatally.

Italy discusses production of local vaccines: FT (12:21 pm HK)

Italy holds discussions with Moderna, Novartis and ReiThera about domestic production of mRNA-based photographs, Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Talks with Novartis and ReiThera include the option of producing the mRNA vaccine developed by CureVac in Italy, the newspaper said, and talks between Novartis, ReiThera and the Italian government were at an early stage.

Novartis, ReiThera, Moderna and CureVac declined to comment for the newspaper.

Osaka to seek state of emergency (12:01 pm HK)

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said the Japanese prefecture would formally decide on Tuesday to make a request to the central government on Tuesday to declare a state of emergency over the virus.

Philippines Gives Astra Views to Under 60 (11:41 am HK)

Philippines do resume use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines in individuals under 60 years of age. The Southeast Asian nation’s health department will issue new guidelines on vaccine use, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual forum.

Buenos Aires Personal Classes to Continue (10:16 am HK)

Schools will continue participating in person after a local court ruling ruled against a presidential decree requiring virtual instruction, Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta said Sunday evening.

Personal attendance at the school in the Latin American country capital was set for a two-week suspension starting Monday.

Global Infections Record Weekly (9:32 am HK)

More people worldwide have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the past seven days than any other week since the virus appeared, topped 5.2 million globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Worst eruptions are gaining momentum in many places that are not well equipped to cope.

The data also showed a 12% increase in cases from a week ago, casting doubt on hopes that the end of the pandemic is on the horizon.

Quarantine trip between Australia, NZ (7:49 am HK)

Australia and New Zealand started their own the first unsecured flights since the pandemic began, as each successfully stopped the spread of the virus.

Flights reflect “a world-leading arrangement that opens up travel while aiming to “Keep Covid-19 out of the community,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and her New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in a statement. Travelers between the two nations were previously required to quarantine for at least two weeks upon arrival.

Passengers check in for the Air New Zealand flight bound for Wellington, Sydney on 19 April. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

Japanese dentists can administer shots: Yomiuri (7:06 am HK)

Japan is considering an exception that would allow dentists to administer Covid vaccines in places where there are not enough doctors and nurses, according to the Yomiuri newspaper.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Sunday evening that she had instructed officials to consider a state of emergency as an opportunity to contain the virus, public broadcaster NHK reported. “The number of confirmed cases of the virus is on an increasing trend and should be considered with a sense of urgency,” Koike said.

Oxford Study to Reinstall Repaired Patients (7:01 am HK)

People who have fought Covid will become infected in a first-of-its-kind trial at Oxford University, potentially shedding light on how to develop more effective vaccines against the virus. Researchers are looking for 64 healthy volunteers, previously infected between the ages of 18 and 30, to study under controlled, quarantined conditions for at least 17 days, the university said. They will be infected with the original type by Wuhan and will be followed for a year.

Tokyo weighs on state of emergency (6:24 am HK)

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Sunday evening that she instructed officials to consider a state of emergency as an opportunity to contain the coronavirus outbreak, reports public broadcaster NHK.

Asked when she would request an emergency statement, she said “the number of confirmed cases of the virus is on an increasing trend and should be considered with a sense of urgency.”

Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP / Getty Images

(An earlier version of this story corrected the day when the governor of Osaka plans to demand that the central government declare a state of emergency.)