The UN panel calls the British Race Report a repackaging of the Tropics





GENEVA UN human rights experts on Monday issued a devastating critique of a race report published last month by the British government, accusing its perpetrators of repackaging racist tropes, distorting history and normalizing white supremacy. . In 2021, it is astonishing to read a report on race and ethnicity that repackages racist lands and stereotypes in fact, distorting data and misapplying statistics and studies to the final findings and ad hominem attacks on people of African descent Work of UN Experts People of African descent said in a statement adopted by another UN expert who monitored contemporary forms of racism. The British report, commissioned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in response to the protest that followed the assassination of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, concluded that Britain did not suffer from institutional racism and instead offered a model for other countries. wholesale. Racism still existed, but discrimination in Britain, he argued, was more the result of socio-economic inequalities than skin color.

The five-member UN panel, chaired by an American lawyer and rights activist, Dominique Day, and including human rights experts from the Caribbean, Africa and Asia, said the report was based on dubious evidence about it. rationalized white supremacy and ignored the findings of others United Nations Panels and human rights experts. She agreed that racial inequalities may not always stem from racism or racial discrimination, but argued that there is also compelling evidence that the roots of these inequalities lie in institutional racism and structural discrimination as they clearly do not reflect the preferences or priorities of the communities they face. structural disadvantage. The panel urged the British government to categorically reject its commission’s findings, warning that its historical distortions and lies could license further racism, the promotion of negative racial stereotypes and racial discrimination.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos