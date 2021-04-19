MP pulmonologist infected with Covid-19 transferred to Hyderabad | Bhopal News





Workers unload oxygen cylinders at a private hospital in Bhopal. ANI file SAGAR (MP): A 40-year-old pulmonologist infected with Covid-19 was airlifted to Hyderabad from Bhopal on Monday morning for further treatment following an intervention by the Madhya Pradesh government, said a doctor treating him here.

Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged officials to arrange an air ambulance to send Dr Satyendra Mishra, working at a state medical college, in Hyderabad after his condition worsened at a city hospital, a BJP MLA said.

Dr Mishra (40) had developed severe lung infection after being tested positive for Covid-19, said the doctor treating it.

Dr Saurabh Jain, who was treating the sick doctor at Bhagyoday Hospital, a private facility here, said a team of doctors from Hyderabad arrived in Sagar around midnight on Sunday and examined Dr Mishra’s condition.

Dr Mishra is an assistant professor in the lung and tuberculosis department at the government-run Bundelkhand Medical College here.

At around 5am on Monday, Dr Mishra was taken to Bhopal, about 185km from Sagar, by road after a green corridor was set up with the help of police to facilitate the hassle-free travel of the vehicle carrying him, he said.

From Bhopal, Dr Mishra was airlifted to Hyderabad where he is being treated at a hospital, Dr Saurabh Jain said.

The Covid-19 infection has severely damaged Dr Mishra’s lungs and he needs a transplant, he said.

Sagars BJP MLA Shailendra Jain said the chief minister had instructed officials to fix the air ambulance after he was informed about Dr Mishra’s deteriorating health.

Dr Mishra became infected with the coronavirus while on duty at the Covid-19 ward of the medical college, the lawmaker said. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

