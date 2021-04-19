Dye your clothes and redesign your t-shirts: revive your wardrobe with Fashion Revolution | Fashion

A week after the blockade began to ease in the UK, Fashion Revolution Week (FRW) begins today with a reminder that a return to normalcy is not always the best especially when it comes to the fashion industry.

Covid was like a giant magnifying glass that showed us very clearly where we continue to go wrong as humans on this planet, says Orsola de Castro, founder and global creative director of The Fashion Revolution, pointing to exploitation and abuse which, she says, are plentiful in supply chains.

The goal of the Fashion Revolution that de Castro founded in 2013 in response to the collapse of the Rana Plaza clothing factory in Bangladesh is to force the fashion industry to evaluate people and the planet on growth and profit, and to educate consumers on the questions they need to ask. . about their clothes and how to buy consistently. Buying from small businesses and thinking about longevity when it comes to what we already have can make a long-term difference, she adds.

To help steer people in the right direction, Open Fashion Studio (FOS) showcase and mentoring initiative set up by Fashion Revolution as an antidote to fashion week to show the harsh reality of creators ’processes is holding a series of talks, webinars and workshops over the next seven days. More than 60 designers from 20 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia and South America are preparing to shed light on their sustainable innovation, local heritage and regenerative business models.

It is so rare that all these different voices talk about the impact of the climate crisis, how they are keeping local handicrafts alive or highlighting local materials, says Tamsin Blanchard, FOS curator. This is a part of the utopian planet fashion, an already existing version of the fashion industry that takes responsibility for its impact on the environment, works transparently and collaboratively and treats everyone in the supply chain with respect.

This week, says de Castro and Blanchard, is about getting people involved. They want people to post pictures on their social media channels this week with the hashtag #schools and to label the brands whose clothes they are wearing. In addition, there are a number of digital workshops you can join, which will make you turn your shower mattress into a handbag, remade your old t-shirts and knit your fingers in no time.

Much of the discussion about fashion and sustainability can be alienating to people, and by bringing them into the world of designer studio, we hope they can engage with some big issues in a tangible way, says Blanchard.

Here’s a summary of what you can get involved with and when

A cut above: an employee at the About A Workers studio uses materials from an old outfit.

Who? About a workshop: Create your own linen pencil case

What? Creative Factory About a Paris-based Employee whose work revolves around ensuring hearing the voices of clothing workers will show you how to create a pencil box that can be doubled as a toilet box using linen european.

When and where? Monday 19 April, 10:00 17:00 CEST on Instagram @fash_rev_france

Register for the session here

Mix and match: gives an old T-shirt a new life

Who? Lydia Bolton: Repairing your T-shirts

What? The London-based designer, famous for choosing second-hand clothes she finds in charity shops to make her new collections, will present a step-by-step class showing you how to make new t-shirts from old blouses

When and where? Monday 19 April, 12:00 13:00 BST at Zoom

Register for the session here

Step change: remodel your bathroom in a handbag



Who? Clara Chu: From swimwear to handbags that create household items

What? Have you hung earplugs, old bath mats, baking sheets, pegs or cable ties? Designer Clara Chu produces super great bags and accessories from things you think you are done with. In this session she shows you how.

When and where? Tuesday 20 April, 14:00 14:45 BST at Zoom

Register for the session here

Face time: lift old clothes with a paintbrush

Who? Alice Dansey-Wright: Home painting

What? Artist Alice Dansey-Wright started putting her paint brush on her old clothes to give them a new life when she would not be able to buy new ones. In this class, she will show you how to bike your wardrobe as well as cover stains with hand-drawn patterns to make them last a little longer in your wardrobe.

When and where? Wednesday 21 April, 10:00 11:30 BST Magnification

Register for the session here

Hang loosely: turn the waste cloth on the tapestry

Who? Toktam Hemmati: Lovely waste

What? Fashion and textile designer Toktam Hemmati will show you how to turn leftovers and leftovers into a tapestry which can also be worn as a dress. She will also be showcasing her new collection inspired by Iranian geometry with hand-woven fabrics from the eastern province of Khorasan.

When and where? Thursday 22 April, 18:00 21:35 on Instagram @aassttiinn and website aassttiinn.com

Register for the session here

A loop in time: Jesse Lee models his work

Who? Jesse Lee: DIY workshop with Jesse and his mother

What? Award-winning designer Jesse Lee has registered his mother to show you some sewing techniques that will help you adjust your clothes as well as make new ones.

When and where? Friday 23 April, 15:00 22:05 GMT + 8 on Instagram @fjalendja

Register for the session here

Work on foot: make a cargo bag out of jeans

Who: ReJean: How to create the Zero Tote Coalesce bag

What? Siobhan from ReJean, who makes gender neutral clothes from 100% recovered fabrics, will show you how to make sold-out brands of shredded Coalesce bags from pieces of material, which can be purchased online before the event if you do not have yours

When and where? Friday April 23, 12:00 14:00 in Zoom

Register for the session here

Table dressing: Crochet your favorite clothes in the accessories

Who? Sabinna: How to turn your favorite clothes into accessories

What? This lifestyle-conscious brand, founded by Sabinna Rachimova, champion of small-scale production and this session will show you how to make a crochet bag from any outfit you own by cutting it and knitting ribbons together.

When and where? Friday April 23, 17:00 17:45 BST in Zoom

Register for the session here

Fill your cup: a sled made of pieces

Who? Atelier M / A: Make your own recycled coaster

What? From their studio in Osaka, the designers of Atelier M / A Masato Koide and Azusa Koide, famous for their renewed lifestyle goods, will show you how to create shores by joining clothes, bark, yarn, plastic shopping bags, packaging materials, paper and plants.

When and where? Saturday April 24, 10:00 16:30 GMT + 9 in Magnification

Register for the session here

Color strongly: give your clothes a beet color pick

Who? Rahemur Rahman x Aranya: The home of a natural dye

What? Designer Rahemur Rahman and an artisan from the Fairtrade Aranya movement will give a live demonstration and guided seminar showing how to perfect the madder coloring technique and shibor patterns on an old blouse or dress you own. A package is available to pre-order or you can have fun with your beets and red cabbage.

When? Sunday April 25, 15:00 16:30 GMT + 6 in Magnification

Register for the session here

Neck Beauty: Create a swivel swivel necklace

Who? Michelle Lowe-Holder: Creating a Reversible Collider

What? Upholstered accessories expert Michelle Lowe-Holder will show you how to make a collar a cross between a necklace and a choke from the remaining straps, buttons, old fabrics and everything else that floats around your sewing box.

When and where? Sunday 25 April, 11:00 12:00 BST at Zoom

Register for the session here

New game holes: learn to repair using crochet

Who? Katie Jones: Fix it by making mini crochet stickers to repair your favorite piece!

What? Crochet designer Katie Jones, who runs her own crochet color brand with her mom, Annie, gives an initial guide to making crochet pieces to cover holes, stains or just to jazz-up an existing outfit. You will learn how to tie a hole as well as the basic stitches.

When and where? Sunday 25 April, 12:00 13:00 BST in Magnification

Register for the session here

Helpful Hint: Fix the holes in a finger knit blouse

Who? Olivia Rubens: Repair, adjustment of knits and knitting of fingers

What? You may know that yarn is used to make a blouse, but do you know how to use old t-shirts to get yarn? Responsive award-winning designer Olivia Rubens will show you how and how to use your fingers to knit and how to fill holes in old jumpers to make them feel young again.

When and where? Sunday 25 April, 16:00 20:00 BST on YouTube Live

Register for the session here

To sign in the Open Fashion Studio, visit fashionrevolution.org