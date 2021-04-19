International
Dye your clothes and redesign your t-shirts: revive your wardrobe with Fashion Revolution | Fashion
A week after the blockade began to ease in the UK, Fashion Revolution Week (FRW) begins today with a reminder that a return to normalcy is not always the best especially when it comes to the fashion industry.
Covid was like a giant magnifying glass that showed us very clearly where we continue to go wrong as humans on this planet, says Orsola de Castro, founder and global creative director of The Fashion Revolution, pointing to exploitation and abuse which, she says, are plentiful in supply chains.
The goal of the Fashion Revolution that de Castro founded in 2013 in response to the collapse of the Rana Plaza clothing factory in Bangladesh is to force the fashion industry to evaluate people and the planet on growth and profit, and to educate consumers on the questions they need to ask. . about their clothes and how to buy consistently. Buying from small businesses and thinking about longevity when it comes to what we already have can make a long-term difference, she adds.
To help steer people in the right direction, Open Fashion Studio (FOS) showcase and mentoring initiative set up by Fashion Revolution as an antidote to fashion week to show the harsh reality of creators ’processes is holding a series of talks, webinars and workshops over the next seven days. More than 60 designers from 20 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia and South America are preparing to shed light on their sustainable innovation, local heritage and regenerative business models.
It is so rare that all these different voices talk about the impact of the climate crisis, how they are keeping local handicrafts alive or highlighting local materials, says Tamsin Blanchard, FOS curator. This is a part of the utopian planet fashion, an already existing version of the fashion industry that takes responsibility for its impact on the environment, works transparently and collaboratively and treats everyone in the supply chain with respect.
This week, says de Castro and Blanchard, is about getting people involved. They want people to post pictures on their social media channels this week with the hashtag #schools and to label the brands whose clothes they are wearing. In addition, there are a number of digital workshops you can join, which will make you turn your shower mattress into a handbag, remade your old t-shirts and knit your fingers in no time.
Much of the discussion about fashion and sustainability can be alienating to people, and by bringing them into the world of designer studio, we hope they can engage with some big issues in a tangible way, says Blanchard.
Here’s a summary of what you can get involved with and when
Who? About a workshop: Create your own linen pencil case
What? Creative Factory About a Paris-based Employee whose work revolves around ensuring hearing the voices of clothing workers will show you how to create a pencil box that can be doubled as a toilet box using linen european.
When and where? Monday 19 April, 10:00 17:00 CEST on Instagram @fash_rev_france
Register for the session here
Who? Lydia Bolton: Repairing your T-shirts
What? The London-based designer, famous for choosing second-hand clothes she finds in charity shops to make her new collections, will present a step-by-step class showing you how to make new t-shirts from old blouses
When and where? Monday 19 April, 12:00 13:00 BST at Zoom
Register for the session here
Who? Clara Chu: From swimwear to handbags that create household items
What? Have you hung earplugs, old bath mats, baking sheets, pegs or cable ties? Designer Clara Chu produces super great bags and accessories from things you think you are done with. In this session she shows you how.
When and where? Tuesday 20 April, 14:00 14:45 BST at Zoom
Register for the session here
Who? Alice Dansey-Wright: Home painting
What? Artist Alice Dansey-Wright started putting her paint brush on her old clothes to give them a new life when she would not be able to buy new ones. In this class, she will show you how to bike your wardrobe as well as cover stains with hand-drawn patterns to make them last a little longer in your wardrobe.
When and where? Wednesday 21 April, 10:00 11:30 BST Magnification
Register for the session here
Who? Toktam Hemmati: Lovely waste
What? Fashion and textile designer Toktam Hemmati will show you how to turn leftovers and leftovers into a tapestry which can also be worn as a dress. She will also be showcasing her new collection inspired by Iranian geometry with hand-woven fabrics from the eastern province of Khorasan.
When and where? Thursday 22 April, 18:00 21:35 on Instagram @aassttiinn and website aassttiinn.com
Register for the session here
Who? Jesse Lee: DIY workshop with Jesse and his mother
What? Award-winning designer Jesse Lee has registered his mother to show you some sewing techniques that will help you adjust your clothes as well as make new ones.
When and where? Friday 23 April, 15:00 22:05 GMT + 8 on Instagram @fjalendja
Register for the session here
Who: ReJean: How to create the Zero Tote Coalesce bag
What? Siobhan from ReJean, who makes gender neutral clothes from 100% recovered fabrics, will show you how to make sold-out brands of shredded Coalesce bags from pieces of material, which can be purchased online before the event if you do not have yours
When and where? Friday April 23, 12:00 14:00 in Zoom
Register for the session here
Who? Sabinna: How to turn your favorite clothes into accessories
What? This lifestyle-conscious brand, founded by Sabinna Rachimova, champion of small-scale production and this session will show you how to make a crochet bag from any outfit you own by cutting it and knitting ribbons together.
When and where? Friday April 23, 17:00 17:45 BST in Zoom
Register for the session here
Who? Atelier M / A: Make your own recycled coaster
What? From their studio in Osaka, the designers of Atelier M / A Masato Koide and Azusa Koide, famous for their renewed lifestyle goods, will show you how to create shores by joining clothes, bark, yarn, plastic shopping bags, packaging materials, paper and plants.
When and where? Saturday April 24, 10:00 16:30 GMT + 9 in Magnification
Register for the session here
Who? Rahemur Rahman x Aranya: The home of a natural dye
What? Designer Rahemur Rahman and an artisan from the Fairtrade Aranya movement will give a live demonstration and guided seminar showing how to perfect the madder coloring technique and shibor patterns on an old blouse or dress you own. A package is available to pre-order or you can have fun with your beets and red cabbage.
When? Sunday April 25, 15:00 16:30 GMT + 6 in Magnification
Register for the session here
Who? Michelle Lowe-Holder: Creating a Reversible Collider
What? Upholstered accessories expert Michelle Lowe-Holder will show you how to make a collar a cross between a necklace and a choke from the remaining straps, buttons, old fabrics and everything else that floats around your sewing box.
When and where? Sunday 25 April, 11:00 12:00 BST at Zoom
Register for the session here
Who? Katie Jones: Fix it by making mini crochet stickers to repair your favorite piece!
What? Crochet designer Katie Jones, who runs her own crochet color brand with her mom, Annie, gives an initial guide to making crochet pieces to cover holes, stains or just to jazz-up an existing outfit. You will learn how to tie a hole as well as the basic stitches.
When and where? Sunday 25 April, 12:00 13:00 BST in Magnification
Register for the session here
Who? Olivia Rubens: Repair, adjustment of knits and knitting of fingers
What? You may know that yarn is used to make a blouse, but do you know how to use old t-shirts to get yarn? Responsive award-winning designer Olivia Rubens will show you how and how to use your fingers to knit and how to fill holes in old jumpers to make them feel young again.
When and where? Sunday 25 April, 16:00 20:00 BST on YouTube Live
Register for the session here
To sign in the Open Fashion Studio, visit fashionrevolution.org
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]