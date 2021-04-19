Delhi is blocked as the virus reigns again in India





NEW DELHI Delhi approved an all-week blockade across the city on Monday as infections and deaths in India hit new daily data and several local governments, including in the national capital, reported shortages of oxygen, beds and medicines. India reported more than 272,000 cases and 1,619 deaths on Monday as a second wave of coronavirus continued to spread across the country. The deteriorating situation has prompted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to cancel a planned trip to the country next week, a decision announced Monday by the British and Indian governments. Arvind Kejriwal, the prime minister of Delhi, announced on Monday a blockade across the city starting at 10pm and ending around 5am on 26 April. Our health systems have reached its limit, he said. We have almost no ICU beds left. We are facing a major shortage of oxygen.

Only essential services, including grocery stores, pharmacies and food delivery, will be allowed, he said. Wedding ceremonies will be limited to 50 people. If we do not impose a deadlock now, it could lead to a major tragedy, said Mr. Kejriwal. Also Monday, a court in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh ordered blockade-like restrictions in the towns of Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur until April 26. Government offices, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and grocery stores with more than three employees will be closed in those cities. We can not evade our constitutional duty to save innocent people from the pandemic, the court said in its ruling. Last week, the Maharashtra state government, which includes Mumbai financial center, banned public rallies and ordered most businesses to close for weeks after hospitals there began to overload. Its Prime Minister appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use the Indian Air Force to blow up oxygen cylinders to meet the demands of the states. India is also facing a shortage of drug recdesivir. Sunday, Hemant Soren, the prime minister of the eastern state of Jharkhand, asked the central government to allow it to import 50,000 vials of the drug, which World Health Organization not recommended, from Bangladesh for emergency use.

The uncertainty of the situation will be evident from the fact that despite the total order of 76,640 vials, Jharkhand has received only 8,038 vials, Mr. Soren wrote in a letter to the central government. The shortages have resulted in squabbles between the opposition-led state governments and Mr Modis’ government, which controls the supply of medical oxygen and much-needed medicine. On Sunday, Piyush Goyal, a minister in Mr. Modis’s cabinet, urged states to keep oxygen demand under control and allow patients to use only as much oxygen as they needed. In many countries there is news that oxygen is being given even when it is not needed, he said. Opposition leaders criticized his remarks. Mr Modi and his top lieutenants have also come under pressure to hold political rallies by gathering thousands of people, almost regardless of social distance, at a time when coronavirus cases in the country are spiraling out of control. On Saturday, Mr Modi praised the size of the crowd at a rally in the eastern state of West Bengal, where elections are taking place. Yashwant Sinha, a former leader of the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party who is now the leader of the united United Democratic Alliance, said the remarks could only have come from a person who is completely insensitive. Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, said on Sunday that he was canceling his political rallies in the state. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies in the current circumstances, he said.







