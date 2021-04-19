Officials: Navalny hunger striker to go to jail hospital





The service said in a statement that Navalny would be transferred to a hospital for convicts housed in a criminal colony in Vladimir, a town 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of Moscow. According to the statement, Navalny’s condition is considered satisfactory. The story goes down the ad But the doctor of opposition leaders, Dr. Yaroslav Ashikhmin, said on Saturday that the results of the test he received from the family show him with significantly elevated potassium levels, which can lead to cardiac arrest and increased creatinine levels indicating damaged kidneys. Our patient could die at any moment, he said in a Facebook post. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s toughest opponent, was arrested in January on his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a poisoning by a nerve agent he blames on Kremlin allegations that Russian officials have denied. . Navalny’s arrest sparked a massive wave of protests across Russia, the biggest show of defiance in recent years. Shortly afterwards, a court ordered Navalny to serve 2 1/2 years in prison with a 2014 embezzlement sentence that the European Court of Human Rights ruled was arbitrary and clearly unreasonable. The story goes down the ad Navalny went on hunger strike in prison to protest the refusal to allow his doctors to visit when he began experiencing severe back pain and loss of feeling in his legs. Russia’s state penitentiary service has said Navalny was getting all the medical help he needed. In response to alarming news of Navalny’s health this weekend, his team has called for a nationwide rally on Wednesday, the same day that Putin is scheduled to deliver his annual address to the nation. Some Navalny allies rejected the move reported by the prison service as insufficient. Navalny’s senior strategist Leonid Volkov said no one should assume it was happening until the lawyers of the opposition leaders confirmed it. The lawyers were on their way to the prison where the hospital was located, Volkov said. The story goes down the ad “Until lawyers locate him, we will not know where he is and what he has to do with it,” Volkov wrote in a Facebook post. Ivan Zhdanov, head of the Navalny Foundation for Combating Corruption, wrote on Twitter on Monday that the move announced by the prison service would simply take the politician to another colony of torment, with only one large institution within the patient, where they are being transferred. seriously ill. Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of the Navalny-backed Alliance of Physicians union and also the personal physician of politicians, noted that it was not a hospital where a diagnosis could be made and treatment (can) be prescribed for his illnesses, but rather a prison where tuberculosis is being treated. The story goes down the ad She again called to the jail to leave him and the other doctors to see him. Last month, the politician was transferred to a criminal colony east of Moscow known for its harsh conditions. Navalny has complained about lack of sleep due to guards conducting checks every hour over the night and said he has developed severe back pain and numbness in his legs within weeks of being transferred to the colony. His requests for a visit from an independent civilian were opposed by prison officials and he went on hunger strike on 31 March. In a message from the jail on Friday, Navalny said prison officials threatened to force-feed him immediately, using his jacket and other pleasures.

