High school students return to class after the Easter break – everything you need to know





Almost all high school students in Scotland will return to full-time school this week for the first time in the month after the Easter break. Students in most council areas across the country will return to classes on Monday and Tuesday as part of the Scottish Government ‘s blockade phase. This marks the first time students will have spent a full week in classes since before Christmas after the country plunged into a second national blockade with strict restrictions. Students in S1-S3 were forced to wait for their return to full-time class, but were given the green light last week as part of Nicola Sturgeon’s block review. In some council areas, high school students returned last week, including Aberdeen, Fife, Dumfries and Galloway, Shetland and the Western Islands.

Most council areas returned on Monday, April 19, while schools in Edinburgh, Midlothian and Glasgow will return on Tuesday this week. Only students on the protected list will stay home until April 26th. The strict two-meter distance rule will be lifted as restrictions are eased, but students will be required to wear face masks when not in class. Did you know that you can keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our daily newsletter? We send out a breakfast and lunch newsletter covering the latest headlines every day. We also send coronavirus updates at 5pm on weekdays and a summary of the stories of the week you should read on Sunday afternoons. Registration is simple, easy and free. You can enter your email address in the checkbox above, press Subscribe and we will do the rest. Alternatively, you can subscribe and view the rest of our newsletters here. Twice a week side flow testing is being offered to all staff and upper secondary students in an effort to keep virus transmission away. This comes after primary schools turned to full-time teaching before the Easter holidays, while a mixed part-time teaching system remained in place in secondary schools. Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that she will set plans for a more extensive reopening of the country on April 20 – ahead of the wider planned opening of the hospitality and retail sector on April 26. People like garden centers, barbers and hairdressers were able to reopen as of yesterday. Scots will look forward to hearing about proposed plans for the hospitality industry, including alcohol served in beer gardens from next week.







