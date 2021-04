Cape Town, South Africa: As fire in Table Mountains continues to rage, a man is being detained

“A suspect in his thirties was taken into custody last night near Devil’s Peak,” the City of Cape Town said in a statement.

Authorities will investigate speculation that additional fires were ignited and whether the original fire was an act of arson, the statement added.

About 150 firefighters were battling the blaze Monday, which began in Cape Town Mountain Mountain National Park, damaging buildings and evacuating climbers from the city’s most famous spot.

Unfavorable weather conditions are hampering firefighters’ efforts to put out the blaze, according to the City of Cape Town who said the fire “is not yet under control .. the wind is a major contributing factor”.

Air support for firefighters remains stationary due to strong winds, said an update shared on Facebook. Two firefighters were injured and taken to hospital and nine structures were destroyed by the blaze, Jermaine Carelse, spokeswoman for the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, told CNN in an email Sunday. The fire is now spreading in the direction of Vredehoek, located in Bowl City, on the slopes of Table Mountain. All schools in the area have been asked to evacuate. “All efforts remain focused on active firefighting at the moment, although the fire is difficult to reach in places and we hope that air support of firefighters can be deployed to extinguish the flames before it reaches the urban edge,” the account in Cape Town’s Twitter said Monday morning. The historical library is on fire The fire “completely extinguished” the Historic Reading Room of Cape Town University Jagger Library on Sunday and forced the evacuation of students. University of Cape Town Library Executive Director Ujala Satgoor said staff followed with “horror and helplessness” as the “elegant and historic” library burned. “Some of our valuable collections have been lost, however a full assessment can only be made after the building is declared safe and we can enter the building,” Satgoor added. “It is tragic that literary treasures have been lost in the UCT library, but I am informed that some of the most valuable works were saved by the rapid activation of roller shutters,” Cape Town Executive Chairman Dan Plato said in a statement. Private homes were damaged in the fire, as well as the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and historic structures such as the Hill Mostert windmill, according to Satgoor. “I want to express our gratitude for the efforts of firefighters who have worked tirelessly to bring this massive fire under control,” Plato added.

