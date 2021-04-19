UNRWA launches innovative Digital Learning Platform focused on half a million Palestinian refugee students – Occupied Palestinian Territory

The new online platform will support the education of students during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has launched a new centralized digital education platform, created to improve access to education for more than 540,000 refugee students in 711 schools across the Middle East. In emergency situations – such as the COVID-19 pandemic or periods of armed conflict – Palestinian refugee children are often unable to physically enter their regular schools, risking being cut off from their education. In order to ensure the continuity of learning, Digital Learning Platform (DLP) was developed to provide UNRWA students (and their parents) with access to age-appropriate, appropriate and safe self-study material that is consistent with UN values ​​and humanitarian principles.

UNRWA is committed to providing quality, inclusive and equitable education for all its students, both in times of relative stability and in times of urgency. DLP is the newest component of routine systems that UNRWA has to quickly operationalize programs and resources during crises.

The first of its kind for the Agency, the platform provides a secure, accessible, and centrally monitored system for teachers and administrators to upload and host personalized instructional materials in the classroom, subject, and host country. Furthermore, it will ensure coherence and alignment across the Agency with the education objectives and UN values ​​of neutrality, human rights, tolerance, equality and non-discrimination in relation to race, gender, language and religion.

Acting UNRWA Director of Education Moritz Bilagher said, “UNRWA’s new digital distance learning platform is essential for continuing learning in times of crisis, including the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the closure of the school. This system prioritizes giving students an inclusive, sustainable educational experience during this turbulent period – and given the realities of providing education in one of the most volatile regions of the world – it will become a well-maintained and regularly monitor our ongoing curriculum. While DLP is a major step forward in modernizing access to education for students, it is only the first step. “Thousands of UNRWA students still face unequal access to tools and infrastructure, especially reliable internet, which is essential to success in the 21st century.”

For the past 70 years, UNRWA has been the main UN body responsible for providing assistance, education and protection to Palestinian refugees throughout the Middle East. Over 20,000 staff – most of whom are refugees themselves – teach students. In addition, vocational training and higher education are provided at eight vocational training centers for approximately 7,700 Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and Gaza, and for approximately 1,600 students at two science faculties. educational.

The new mobile-friendly UNRWA educational platform hosts a wide range of materials, including PDFs, quizzes and educational games, providing students with a comprehensive and sustainable learning experience. In addition, parents are given the opportunity to use resources that can help them support their children’s learning. The content management system includes a process for rigorously reviewing the neutrality of all content prior to release. To this end, the platform assists the Agency to ensure that the UNRWA curriculum is of the highest caliber and that all UNRWA teaching materials are consistent and progressive with UN principles and values. The material on the platform will be constantly monitored and updated as needed.

The digital learning platform is available online at English and us Arabic.

Background information:

UNRWA faces an increased demand for services resulting from an increase in the number of registered Palestinian refugees, their degree of vulnerability and the deepening of their poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by rising needs. As a result, the UNRWA program budget, which supports the delivery of essential services, operates with a major shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to make every effort to fully fund the Agency’s program budget.

UNRWA emergency programs and major projects, also operating with major shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals. UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to the approximately 5.7 million Palestinian refugees registered with UNRWA in its five areas of operation. Its mission is to help Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip reach their full human development potential, awaiting a just and lasting solution to the situation of tire. UNRWA services include education, health care, ancillary and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mshasha himself

Director of Communications, Spokesperson of the Arabic Language

Mobile: +972 (0) 54 216 8295

Office: +972 (0) 258 90724

Email: [email protected]

Tamara Alrifai

UNRWA spokesman

Mobile: +962 (0) 79 090 0140

Email: [email protected]