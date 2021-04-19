Radical Islamic Party releases 11 Pakistani police hostages





Pakistan’s interior minister says illegal Islamist political group has released 11 police officers held hostage in the eastern city of Lahore amid clashes with security forces.

LAHORE, Pakistan – An illegal Pakistani Islamist political group released 11 police officers a day after taking them hostage in the eastern city of Lahore amid violent clashes with security forces, the country’s interior minister said on Monday. Supporters of the hardline Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party attacked a police station near their rally point on Sunday and took police officers hostage. The group is protesting the arrest of their leader, Saad Rizvi, and pressure from Prime Minister Imran Khan to oust the French ambassador for publishing controversial cartoons depicting the Islamic Prophet Muhammad in France. Initially, police said the protesting Islamists held five police officers hostage. But in a video message, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said Rizvi supporters had in fact taken 11 police officers hostage. They were released after a successful first round of talks with the government, which released a photo that said it showed officers had been tortured. In televised remarks Monday, Khan vowed to work with other Muslim countries to stop publishing content that is considered blasphemous against Islam in the future. But he said it was unfortunate that political and religious parties exploit Islam at the expense of their countries. The West, he said, would not mind if the Pakistanis continued their war. In a televised speech later Khan defended his decision not to expel the French envoy, saying it could affect Pakistan’s trade ties with the European Union. Tensions began with remarks last year by the French president who defended as a matter of freedom of speech the publication of cartoons of the Islamic Prophet by a satirical newspaper, drawing condemnation from all over the Muslim world. Ahmad, Pakistan’s interior minister, said demonstrators had blocked roads and highways in 192 countries since last Monday, but security forces cleared 191 of their sites in recent days. He said he hoped the last place of trouble in Lahore, where Rizvi supporters were still gathering, would be cleared soon as talks between Rizvi representatives and the Punjab government continued. Ahmad’s comments came hours after police and paramilitary forces fired sticks, fired tear gas and used firearms to strike demonstrators, killing three Islamists and wounding dozens more. Authorities say they responded to the attack by Rizvi supporters at the police station and the arrest of 11 police officers, including Deputy Chief Inspector Umar Farooq Baluch. Following the release of the hostages, the government released a group photo of the former captives with bandages on their heads, hands and arms. According to police, the abducted officers were tortured by Rizvi’s men. Angry over Sunday’s police operation against Rizvi’s party, the Islamists called for a strike, which drew a partial response Monday. Tensions have been high in Pakistan since last week when Rizvi supporters paralyzed normal life in various parts of the country by blocking highways and clashing with police, which left four officers dead. At least six demonstrators have also died in violence, prompting the government to order the media not to give any coverage to Rizvi’s illegal party. Media representatives have denounced government censorship of news coverage. Rizvi was arrested on April 12, a day after he urged the government to honor what he said was her February pledge to his party to expel the French envoy by April 20 over the publication of images of the Prophet Islam. . The government has said it is only engaged to discuss the issue in Parliament. Rizvi’s party supports the country’s controversial blasphemy laws and has a history of organizing violent rallies to influence government. Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

