1 dead, 100,000 displaced as typhoon hits near Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – A powerful typhoon approaching has left at least one person dead, another missing and prompted the evacuation of more than 100,000 people as a precaution in eastern and central Philippines, though unusual summer storm is not expected to be thrown to the ground, officials said Monday. Typhoon Surigae was about 500 kilometers (310 miles) east of the city of Infanta in Quezon province on Monday afternoon with strong winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and breezes of up to 240 km / h (149 mph). It is projected to move slowly northwest and then leave east from the northern Philippines around Thursday. Vicente Malano, administrator of the government weather agency, said a high-pressure area stretching from China to Japan was blocking the typhoon from blowing inland. We were lucky it would not reach the ground because if it hits the ground, it will be really devastating, said Ariel Rojas from the weather agency. Typhoons with rain showers and strong winds of 900 kilometers (560 miles) flooded at least 22 villages and caused power outages in four provinces. More than 3,200 people and 43 ferries and cargo ships were stranded at seaports as the coast guard suspended voyages at sea as the typhoon exploded closer, the government’s disaster response agency and coast guard said. A 79-year-old died in the city of St. Bernard in Southern Leyte province after being hit by a falling coconut tree, the Civil Defense Office said. Another villager in the town of San Jose in Northern Samar province had disappeared after he went to a nearby island in a motorboat to secure his farm animals, she said. More than 29,300 families or 109,000 people were evacuated to emergency shelters as a precaution in the five eastern provinces in the Bicol region, she said. Mayors said they should open more evacuation centers to ensure social distancing during the pandemic. It’s really difficult, toxic, but we have no choice, said Ann Ann Gemma Ongjoco, mayor of Guinobatan in Albay province. She said churches were also being used to house more than 6,100 villagers in her hometown, including many of the communities threatened by mudslides from Mayon, one of the archipelago’s most active volcanoes. The Philippines is a coronavirus hotspot in Southeast Asia, with health officials reporting 945,745 infections and 16,048 deaths. About 20 typhoons and hurricanes hit the Philippines each year. It also sits in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically sensitive region often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making the impoverished nation one of the most prone to disasters.

