Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma alleges discrimination in oxygen supply

Jaipur:
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday accused the Center of Discrimination, claiming that while 1,200 tonnes of metric oxygen was being supplied to Gujarat, his state received only 124 tonnes of metric even though the two have similar situations COVID-19.
Referring to a state-controlled liquefied oxygen plant in Alwar Bhiwadi, the minister said, “There was no shortage of oxygen last time. This time, when there is more need for oxygen, the Center has received all the oxygen. medical generating plants and oxygen distribution network. “
“There are an equal number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan and Gujarat. In Gujarat, 1,200 metric tons of oxygen are being supplied, while Rajasthan is receiving only 124 metric tons,” he claimed.
“If oxygen is not made available adequately, how are we going to save people’s lives?” The minister asked.
Mr Sharma further said the Rajasthan government has ordered the procurement of 1,500 oxygen capacitors, which will provide oxygen to 3,000 patients.
But more oxygen will be required to fight the disease, he added.
The health minister also targeted the Center for lack of vaccines and said seven doses of lakh vaccine are required in the state every day.
The Rajasthan government wrote to the union’s prime minister and health minister, after which the state received 14 doses of the loop, which will be administered in two days, Mr Sharma said.
The state has full storage capacity and a 15-day bumper reserve should be provided that will help it save many lives, he added.
Sharma said the lack of tocilizumab and remdesivir should also be addressed by the Center.
He added that vaccination against COVID-19 should be open to all.
The minister urged people to follow the restrictions similar to the blockade during “Jan Andolan Pakhwada (Self-Discipline Two Weeks)” until May 3rd.
From 1 to 18 April, over 131 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the state. Throughout March, Rajasthan had reported only 31 casualties.
The state recorded 10,242 cases of coronavirus and 42 deaths on Sunday.
The cumulative number of positive cases and deaths increased to 4,14,617 and 3,151, respectively.
(This story was not edited by NDTV staff and is automatically generated from a shared source.)