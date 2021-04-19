India reports new record 2.73 lakh cases, estimates exceed 1.5 crores

India on Monday registered 2,73,810 new cases with coronavirus, an unprecedented figure since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, to reach its number at 1,50,61,919. With 1,619 deaths, the number rose to 1,78,769.
The country has registered over 2 lakh infections for the fifth day in a row.
The number of active cases in India was 19,29,329, while the number of recoveries reached 1,29,53,821. More than 12.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered locally so far.
In a statement, healthy ministry said eight states Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharasthra have administered 59.42% of the total vaccine doses given in the country.
She added that 10 states account for 78.58% of the daily coronavirus cases reported in the country. These include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Ten states Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu account for 85.11% of the new fatalities reported in the country.
Meanwhile, 10 states and Union Territories have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.
Amid rising cases, India is facing a medical shortage of oxygen. On Sunday, the Minister of the Union Piyush Goyal advised states to keep oxygen demand under control.
If the cases continue to grow indefinitely, then this will pose a major challenge to the country’s healthcare infrastructure, he was quoted as saying by ANI. We are with state governments but they need to manage demand and take concrete steps to control the spread of Covid.
Meanwhile, the Center said medical-grade oxygen production was doubling. The government also decided to cut off the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes in order to divert the stock for medical use.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14 crore people and killed over 30 loops since the pandemic outbreak in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8 billion people have been cured of the infection.
Status updates
- Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded their highest one-day rise in cases.
- Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the oxygen quota in the Capital had been transferred to other states from the Center, at a time when the city was demanding an increase in supply.
- The Bihar government ordered a police evening at night between 9pm and 5am amid an increase in cases. Other governments, including Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, have imposed similar restrictions.
Global news
- More than half of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, Reuters reported, citing data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Canada Ontario The state will start administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people who turn 40 or older by 2021 on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
- A study in Israel has shown that the South African coronavirus variant may penetrate to some extent the protection provided by the Pfizers coronavirus vaccine, reports Reuters.