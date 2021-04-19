3 new cases of COVID-19 in NL as vaccine efforts increase

Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a media release from the Department of Health.

Two of the new cases are in the Western Health region: a man in his 60s, linked to travel within Canada; and a man between 20 and 39 years old, who is a contact of a previous affair. The other case is in the Eastern Health region: a man between the ages of 20 and 39, linked to travel within Canada.

The Department of Health said contact tracking by public health officials is underway and anyone considering close contact is being advised about quarantine.

Regarding Monday’s new cases, public health officials are urging passengers traveling on Air Canada Flight 8018 from Montreal to St. Louis. John’s on Thursday to fix COVID-19 testing by completion online self-assessment toolor by calling 811.

Monday’s update follows four new cases reported over the weekend, all in the Eastern Health region and all related to travel or close contacts with a previous case.

There have been no new recoveries reported, leaving Newfoundland and Labrador with 25 active cases. So far, 129,832 people have been tested for the virus in the province, including 231 since Sunday’s update.

A case reported on April 8 in the Eastern Health region remains under investigation.

Additional vaccination clinics

As immunization numbers continue to rise, the province expects about half of the doses it received last week, with 14,040 doses en route, according to the Department of Health data center.

But Health Minister John Haggie told reporters Monday that Pfizer-BioNTechvaccine shipments will double starting in the week of May 3rd.

“I think when you do the math for that, this increase raises issues about delays in other vaccines,” Haggie said. “I think it does not change our chronology for more than maybe a few days.”

Haggie said the provincial government is now considering when it can issue an open call to allow anyone who is eligible for a vaccine to get one.

The health minister said the province could finish giving the first doses to Phase 2 group teachers, dentists, rotation workers and core workers in about three weeks.

Health Minister John Haggie says Newfoundland and Labrador could complete Phase 2 of the vaccine plan in about three or four weeks. (Mark Quinn / CBC)

More than 20,000 people have had their first shootings since April 9, for a total of 122,791 people immunized with a single dose across the province since Saturday. Nearly 10,000 other people have been fully vaccinated. In total, 173,840 doses have been distributed in Newfoundland and Labrador since December.

On Sunday, Ottawa gave the green light for the provinces to use the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for anyone over the age of 18 following updated safety data on a rare stroke-induced blood clotting disorder. Health Canada said it has determined AstraZeneca is safe and will not restrict its use to many specific populations. Ontario and Alberta will begin vaccinating people over 40 with a shot this week.

Eastern Health said in a release on Monday that it is opening the AstraZeneca additional clinic for people between the ages of 55 and 64, while Western Health announced on Monday that it is starting to book appointments for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for people over 65.

Prime Minister Andrew Fureypromised over the weekend to send medical staff, equipment and supplies to Ontario as it battles a third wave of COVID-19 cases, with more than 2,000 people in hospital and hundreds admitted to intensive care units and ventilators.

On Monday, Furey said he hopes to have decisions made over the next 24 to 36 hours in terms of timelines and logistics, but has not yet set a date or team.

“The people we will send will not affect the delivery of services here,” Furey said.

But Fureysaid province will not give up its share of vaccine supply to meet demand in hotspots across the country.

“Now there is a fire in the forest. You need firefighters. You do not need the fire prevention unit,” he said.

Prince Edward Island is barring its seasonal residents from entering the province until at least May 17, with an update on the Atlantic bubble reopening previously scheduled for May 3 being discussed in the coming days, according to PEIChief public health official Dr. Morrison on Monday.

The PEI reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and eight in the past week. Four of the cases related to recent trips were variant of the B117 coronavirus, which in February quickly spread rapidly across Newfoundland and Labrador’s Avalon Peninsula, resulting in the province’s second blockade.

Fureysaid no official decision has been made about the Atlantic bubble.