A year after the worst mass shootings in Canada, an attack-style gun ban has been in place for months | News headlines

(CNN) – At the First United Church in Truro, Nova Scotia, little has changed after an extremely painful year. Parishioners still wear masks, physically distancing themselves, and only a few dozen are allowed to worship.

But as the sound of Millbrook First Nation’s Mi’kmaq Honor Song filled the church on Sunday, the family and friends of the 22 victims of The heaviest mass murder ever in Canada are painfully aware that some things will no longer be the same.

“A year ago, 22 Canadians were senselessly killed and three others injured when a gunman raged in small towns across Nova Scotia,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement ahead of the church ceremony to commemorate the tragedy.

“Even a year later I know there is no consolation for the anxiety of having an adored parent or a precious torn child. I know there is no question of losing a beloved police officer and teacher. For respectful mourning. of nurses and correctional officers, “he said in a separate recorded message.

“So all I can say is this: you are not alone. All Canadians stay with you and grieve with you today and always.”

A terrible rage

Over 12 hours starting April 18 and continuing through April 19, Gabriel Wortman set off on a murderous rage in rural Nova Scotia, killing 22 people – some of whom he knew, others foreigners.

Said Royal Canadian Mounted Police 13 were shot to death and nine others died in house fires set by the gunman.

Wortman, 51, was shot dead by police after one long search during which, police say, he posed as one of them, including wearing an RCMP uniform and running what looked like a police cruiser.

Police say the gunman did not have a firearms license and his weapons were illegally obtained, most likely from the United States.

Prompt legislative action

Less than two weeks after the massacre, The Trudeau government stopped more than 1,500 models and variants of assault style weapons, making their use, sale or import illegal.

“These weapons were created for one purpose and only one purpose to kill the largest number of people in the shortest time,” Trudeau said at the time.

In 2019, Trudeau’s Liberal party held a promise for stricter gun control, but the Nova Scotia tragedy solidified that solution.

Trudeau Government introduced more weapons control legislation earlier this year, promising to strengthen the regulation of weapons and their owners.

For decades, polls have shown that a majority of Canadians support stricter gun control, but the Trudeau government’s attempt to pass more legislation has been met with some skepticism from both gun control advocates and critics. him.

Canadian opposition leader Conservative leader Erin O’Toole says Trudeau’s new and proposed arms bans and purchase schemes will punish law-abiding gun owners while doing little to address the growing problem of gun violence in Canadian cities.

And some gun control advocates and mayors say they are disappointed that the Trudeau government has not proposed a national ban on pistols.

Federal-provincial investigations will look into the tragedy

How and why this massacre took place in one of the safest and most impossible places in Canada will now be the subject of an investigation in the province of Nova Scotia, but a final report is not expected for more than a year.

The RCMP acknowledges that there are many questions about how the gunman acquired so many firearms and his motivation, as well as what the RCMP knew about his ability to imitate an officer in uniform and police cars.

“We understand that people have questions and want to know as much as possible about the incidents. The allegations related to the investigation are currently before the courts and we are fully participating in the Mass Case Commission, which is “Our hope is that the Disaster Commission will provide a full account of what happened to the victims’ families and the public,” said Lee Bergerman, Nova Scotia RCMP’s commanding officer, in a statement issued this weekend.

As friends and family members lay flowers in front of the church altar on Sunday, a bouquet for each victim, they expect more legal reforms that can assure them that no community will have to endure this kind of gun violence anymore.

“We have all suffered so much this year,” said Jenny Kierstead, the victim’s sister Lisa McCully, adding that the actions of a gunman have “ruined” many lives.