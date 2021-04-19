The national capital imposed blockade measures for six days as it struggled with the strongest increase in daily infections, putting great pressure on hospital beds, medical oxygen, testing of coyotes and medicines.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the blockade of stem infections will end at 5am on April 26th.

Restrictions on daily life, however, will not be as severe as last year to minimize the economic damage caused by severe blockages.

Kejriwal said the Delhis healthcare system would not be able to cope with the growing number of patients seeking hospitalization without curbs. The capital recorded about 25,000 cases per day, more than three times the highest daily allowances last year.

If we do not impose a deadlock now, we could face a tragedy. We do not want Delhi to face a situation where patients are lying in corridors or are losing their lives on the streets at all costs, “Kejriwal said, adding that all essential services such as food and medicine will be exempt from restrictions.

This is also the wedding season. Only 50 people will be allowed to attend a wedding for which special permits will be issued. “A detailed order would be issued within a period of time, indicating all services that would continue and all that would be banned,” Kejriwal said.

The prime minister said Delhis health infrastructure is under tremendous stress, with beds and oxygen in short supply. If strict measures are not taken now, the health system in Delhi could collapse. “In this six-day period, the Delhi government would arrange for a large number of beds and use this blockage to regulate oxygen and medicine,” Kejriwal said.

India’s new daily cases continued to rise, with 273,810 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Ten statesMaharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan account for 79% of new cases, according to the Union health ministry. Maharashtra reported the highest new cases at 68,631, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 30,566. Over 20 states are now showing a growing trajectory in new everyday cases.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively accounted for 63% of India’s active cases. Up to 1,619 coyote deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra saw maximum casualties in 503, followed by Chhattisgarh in 170.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with doctors across the country via video conference amid reports of bed shortages, oxygen cylinders and medicines. Modi noted that the second wave of pandemics is spreading rapidly in the cities of Tier 2 and Tier 3 and called for speeding up efforts to update resources in such places. The center, he said, has taken steps to increase the supply of essential medicines, injections and adequate oxygen availability. Vaccination is the biggest weapon. “Doctors need to encourage more and more patients to be vaccinated,” he added.

Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

threads