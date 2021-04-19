the fire plows South Africa’s historic library and plant collection



The empty interior of the Jagger reading room of the University of Cape Town library, which was built in the 1930s.Credit: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp

The forest fires in South Africa’s Table National Park have reached the University of Cape Town (UCT) and emptied the reading room of its main library, which houses irreplaceable documents and records from the countries’ past.

Amid apocalyptic scenes on April 18, the fire tore down part of the 200-year-old university campus on the slopes of Mount Tabela, burning the library building and destroying a plant research unit.

Researchers have created a website looking for anyone with photos or digital scans of library collections to upload them.

This archive is unique for all sorts of reasons, and to me it’s because it includes collections that provide a record of the ordinary life of ordinary people in the area, from working-class children to black students attending school. night, says Sarah Emily Duff, a South African historian based at Colby College in Waterville, Maine. We lose that structure of daily life and struggle with a catastrophe like this, she adds.

Table Mountain, southwest of the continent tip, there are often fires in the summer and fall, but the university has been spared catastrophic damage in previous fires, says Howard Phillips, a UCT historian, now emeritus. I’m not aware of any other natural fire disaster that has hit UCT so devastatingly, he told Nature.

Unusual weather

The immediate cause of the fires is unknown. One theory suggests that an abandoned mountain fire took over the mountain, supplied by dry and hot weather without season. Cape Town police also confirmed the arrest of a suspected arsonist later that day, though it is unclear whether the individual is thought to have started the main fire, or a smaller fire in the mountain.

There are several factors that contributed to the fire smell, the dry vegetation and the extremely hot weather, said Jermaine Carelse, a fire services spokeswoman in Cape Towns.

About 150 firefighters arrived at the university and surrounding areas on the morning of the fire and fought the blaze until late in the evening. During the night, winds blew fires from campus, but about 500 firefighters, including volunteers, were still battling the blaze the next day, when it was threatening downtown residential areas.

As dense smoke engulfed campus, hundreds of students were evacuated from their homes. Some settled in hotels that are mostly empty due to the coronavirus pandemic.



About 150 firefighters battled the blaze from morning to evening on Sunday 18 April.Credit: Nic Bothma / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Total destruction

The library complex houses Special Collections of UCTs, which hold irreplaceable objects, including watercolors of marked plants and animals, dated 1881, painted by the indigenous inhabitants of the Cape. It also holds maps, manuscripts and government records from the Cape Diverse past, including its colonial and military history.

Automated shutters that were installed to protect libraries The rarest items were activated by fire, but it is not yet known if they succeeded in stopping its spread from the reading room to special collections nearby.

Some of our valuable collections have been lost, UCT Libraries director Ujala Satgoor said in a statement. However, a full assessment can only be made after the building is declared safe and we can enter the building.

The university botany building was also severely damaged. At the Plant Conservation Unit, where researchers track climate change by studying fossilized pollen and comparing historical photographs with modern-day images, the damage is total, says unit leader Timm Hoffman, a historical ecologist.

We are locked off campus but have seen pictures. There is nothing left; the whole unit is destroyed, he says. Most of the historical photos and slides lost in the fire will have been digitized, but some were still going through that process.

Laboratory units of pollen fossils could be completely destroyed, says UCT paleoecologist Lindsey Gillson. But the sediment nuclei from which the lost samples were taken were placed in a different, undamaged part of the botany building.

The herbarium, which houses specimens of many unique Cape plants, is understood to have been spared although it may have suffered water damage.

Weve lost computers and microscopes and samples in the lab. They are replaceable. I’m just glad no one was in the lab, Gillson says. Weve lost our home, but we have not lost our community.