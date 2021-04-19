The Rwandan report blames France for enabling the 1994 genocide

PARIS The French government bears considerable responsibility for enabling predictable genocide, a report commissioned by the Rwandan government concludes about France ‘s role before and during the horror in which some 800,000 people were slaughtered in 1994.

The report, read by the Associated Press, comes amid Rwanda’s efforts to document the role of French authorities before, during and after the genocide, as part of steps taken by French President Emmanuel Macron to improve relations with the Central African country.

The 600-page report says France did nothing to stop the massacres, in April and May 1994, and in the years after the genocide tried to cover up its role and even offered protection to some perpetrators.

It took place on Monday after its official presentation to the Rwandan cabinet.

He concludes that in the years before the genocide, former French President Francois Mitterrand and his administration had knowledge of the preparations for the massacres, but continued to support the government of then-Rwandan President Juvnal Habyarimana, despite warning signs.

The French government was neither blind nor unaware of the predictable genocide, the authors point out.

The Rwandan report comes less than a month after a French report commissioned by Macron concluded that French authorities had been blind to preparations for genocide and then reacted very slowly to assess the scale of the killings and to answered them. She concluded that France had heavy and overwhelming responsibilities by not responding to the trend that led to the massacre that killed mostly ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them. Extremist Hutu groups carry out the killings.

Both reports, with extensive and varied details, could mark a turning point in relations between the two countries.

Rwanda, a small but strategic country with 13 million people, is ready for a new relationship with France, said Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta.

“Perhaps the most important thing in this process is that those two commissions have analyzed the historical facts, analyzed the archives made available to them and reached a common understanding of the past,” he said. From there we can build this strong relationship.

A senior official in Macron’s office on Monday welcomed the report as a crucial step that showed the willingness expressed by the Rwandan authorities to write a common history and, above all, to see a common future.

He also noted the unprecedented political trust achieved between Paris and Kigali as Rwandan officials have shown signs of agreeing with the imminent rapprochement approach taken by France.

Macron is considering traveling to Rwanda in the coming months, said the official, who spoke anonymously in line with the policies of the French presidents.

The Rwanda report, commissioned in 2017 by Washington-based law firm Levy Firestone Muse, is based on a wide range of documentary sources from governments, NGOs and academics including diplomatic cables, documentaries, videos and news articles. The perpetrators also said they interviewed more than 250 witnesses.

In the years before the genocide, French officials armed, advised, trained, equipped and protected the Rwandan government, carelessly from the Habyarimana regimes’ commitment to dehumanizing and, ultimately, destroying and killing Tutsi in Rwanda, the report accuses.

The French authorities at the time pursued their own Frances interests, in particular the strengthening and expansion of Frances’ power and influence in Africa.

In April and May 1994, at the height of the genocide, French officials did nothing to stop the massacres, the report says.

Operation Bruz, a UN-backed French-led military intervention that began on June 22, came too late to save many Tutsis, the report says.

The perpetrators say they found no evidence that French officials or personnel were directly involved in Tutsi’s murder during that period.

The revelation echoes the conclusion of the French report that cleared France of cooperation in the massacres, saying that nothing in the archives shows a willingness to join a genocidal operation.

The Rwandan report also addressed the attitude of the French authorities after the genocide.

For the past 27 years, the French government has covered up its role, distorted the truth and protected those who committed genocide, he says.

The report suggests that French authorities have made little effort to prosecute those who committed the genocide. Three Rwandan nationals have been convicted of genocide so far in France.

He also strongly criticizes the French government for not making public documents related to the genocide. The Rwandan government particularly submitted three requests for documents in 2019, 2020 and this year that the French government ignored, according to the report.

Under French law, documents related to military and foreign policy can remain classified for decades.

But things may be changing, the Rwandan report says, citing signs of hope.

On April 7, the day of the commemoration of the genocide, Macron announced the decision to declassify and make available to the public the archives from 1990 to 1994 belonging to the offices of the French president and prime minister.

Recent revelations of documents related to the (French) report … could signal a move towards transparency, the authors of the Rwandan report said.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame hailed the report commissioned by Macron as a good thing, welcoming efforts in Paris to move forward with a good understanding of what happened.

Flicien Kabuga, a long-wanted Rwandan for his alleged role in supplying killer cats, was arrested outside Paris last May.

And in July an appeals court in Paris upheld a decision to end a years-long investigation into the plane crash that killed Habyarimana and launched the genocide. This investigation exacerbated the Rwandan government because it targeted several people close to Kagame for their alleged role, accusations they denied.

Last week, a Rwandan priest was arrested in France for his alleged role in the genocide, which he denied.

Macrons’s office said the French government is committed to providing the necessary tools to allow the intensification of legal proceedings against the alleged perpetrators of the genocide. Activists estimate that more than 100 of them are believed to live in French territory.

AP writer Rodney Muhumuza contributed from Kampala, Uganda.