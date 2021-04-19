From a yacht tax to new vacant and vaping taxes here are the new Ottawa taxes just announced

The federal government on Monday unveiled its first budget document in two years, a 739-page giant outlining Ottawa’s plan to spend $ 354 billion beyond its means as Canada’s economy struggles to recover from COVID-19.

With its pledges to spend $ 30 billion on a national child care subsidy program and $ 18 billion on a “green recovery” to help create 1 million new jobs and set a federal minimum wage at $ 15, this budget is an ambitious plan that signals the government willingness to spend what it thinks it will take to reshape Canada’s post-pandemic economy.

But while most of the budget focus is on the major book spending side, the government announced a host of new boutique taxes to raise billions of dollars along the way.

‘Netflix Taxes’

The government says it is moving forward with a controversial tax on digital services. Under current rules, foreign digital services like Netflix, Amazon and Spotify do not have to pay the same tax level as Canadian companies do for revenue earned in Canada.

Governments on both sides of the aisle have been trying to impose a so-called “Netflix tax” since at least 2013. This year’s budget seems to be finally moving forward with something concrete.

Despite talks with U.S. tax officials about closing the digital services gap, the government plans to impose a three percent digital services tax on companies with at least 750m euros in revenue just over 1.1 billion. $ Cdn.

“While Canada’s hope and preference is for a multilateral solution this summer, whether or not an agreement is reached, Canada intends to take action,” the government said of the new tax, which envisions bringing in about $ 680 million a year.

But Big Tech executives are not the only 1 percent members who should expect higher tax bills. Owners of costly games like luxury cars, planes and ships are being hit with a new tax of up to 20 percent on cars and planes worth more than $ 100,000 and on ships worth more than $ 250,000.

The one-time sales tax will be either 20 percent of the vehicle value above that threshold, or 10 percent of the total value, whichever is lower.

Ottawa says the move will bring in $ 120 million a year.

New tax on vacant houses

There is also a new tax coming into vacant foreign-owned homes .. Ottawa proposing to apply a 1 per cent tax on homes owned by non-Canadians “considered cheap or unused”.

It is not immediately clear what the method will be for declaring a house “free” nor is there much detail in the budget for implementation. Despite this, the government anticipates that this tax could bring in up to $ 175 million a year starting in January, when it is set to be implemented.

The budget also includes a series of enforcement measures to close tax gaps identified by the Canadian Revenue Agency such as a crackdown on foreign companies using “excessive interest deductions” to reduce their Canadian tax bills. That alone should bring in more than $ 1 billion a year, Ottawa says.

The move is accompanied by a government effort to target what it calls “cross-border tax schemes” where multinational companies exploit gaps in various countries to protect certain types of tax revenue from anywhere in the world.

“These schemes not only destroy the tax base that supports programs and services for Canadians, but they also give an unfair advantage to multinational corporations over Canadian businesses, especially our small and medium-sized businesses,” Ottawa said of the plan, which predicts will raise $ 155 million a year.

From a tax on vacant homes to a new tax on expensive private yachts, the 2021 budget is trying to raise billions of new dollars even when Ottawa books go red. (CBC)

The Canadian Revenue Agency itself will receive a larger budget to improve its ability to collect unpaid taxes. The move is expected to bring in $ 1 billion and cost $ 230 million a year.

These figures do not include the $ 155 million the federal government expects to raise by cracking down on tax evasion as fraudulent HST / GST reimbursement and discount claims, or the $ 150 million set aside to modernize the duty system to “ensure goods are valued.” in a fair and consistent manner by all importers “.

New evaporation tax, high cigarette tax

Speaking of duties, there is a new excise tax coming on all evaporation products from next year even though the government neglected to calculate how much it plans to receive from this. The budget also increases the cigarette tax by $ 4 per carton.

Add it all, and Ottawa has put in place a series of new boutique tax measures that should bring in more than $ 3.5 billion a year. All are carefully designed to raise money from those who have many of them and not from the middle class Canadians who the ruling Liberals try to punish.

That $ 3.5 billion is almost exactly 1 percent of the government’s $ 354 billion planned deficit, which speaks to their modest impact on the bottom line.

“They did not do much on the revenue side, as expected,” said economist James Marple.

While tax changes collectively do not sound like much against the backdrop of a deficit 100 times larger than they are, Marple suggested the digital services tax may be the single biggest item the government added to the book revenue side.

“At least this is a real number, even if it is small,” he said.

While a tax on vacant homes is likely to attract attention, Marple said he thinks it is unlikely to have the kind of impact on the overheated housing market that his supporters hope it will have.

He cites the example of British Columbia, where a the vacant house tax applies in 2018 has done little to slow down the rapid appreciation of home price. The tax in Vancouver is already three times higher than what Ottawa is proposing.

“People think there is a massive amount of houses that foreigners have bought [but] it’s just not accurate, “Marple said.

“I do not think it will really do much to change affordability. It is simply political to show that they are doing something.”