Greece opens its doors to travelers without Covid

(CNN) Greece has lifted quarantine requirements for vaccinated travelers and those negative for Covid-19 from major tourism markets, including Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States, in what officials called “child steps” on the road to return to normalcy.

But while qualified visitors will be able to check into hotels to enjoy the sunshine and Greek beaches, they will be subject to the same restrictions as locals, which means restaurants and bars will stay out of bounds, except for roads.

The move marks the first time the country has been open to US visitors since March 2020 when Greece entered its first blockade at the start of the pandemic.

It also makes Greece one of the first major European destinations to reopen to tourists before the summer season – a development that could see it stealing a significant chunk of holiday traffic away from rival hotspots.

Under the new rules, achievements can enter from the EU, UK, US, Israel, Serbia and UAE who have been vaccinated or have a negative PCR test up to 72 hours before arrival.

Officials said prompt targeted checks will be carried out at entry points and quarantine hotels are ready to accommodate those who are positive during the process. Security protocols including wearing masks and social distancing will remain in place.

Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis told CNN that the country “is taking these baby steps, starting a gradual opening process that will lead to a full opening of tourism in Greece on May 14. In the coming weeks we will do adjustments. “

‘Slow start’

Mykonos’s party island, presented here in May 2020, received less than a third of its usual tourism revenue last year. ARIS MESSINIS / AFP through Getty Images

In addition to Athens and the city on the east coast of Thessaloniki, direct international flights are now allowed to some of Greece’s most popular holiday destinations in Crete, Rhodes, Kos, Mykonos, Santorini and Corfu.

The tourism sector accounts for more than 20% of the country’s GDP and about 25% of the Greek workforce – more than one million jobs.

With its sector-dependent economy, and only gradually recovering from a nearly decade-long financial crisis, Athens has campaigned vigorously for the introduction of vaccine passports to encourage travel across the EU. He has also been in talks with non-EU countries to try to create travel corridors.

Israeli visitors who test negative or with vaccination certificates have been exempt from a one-week quarantine since early April, but officials say further ongoing restrictions plus a recent increase in Greek cases have discouraged all but a few.

The announcement of Monday’s opening was welcomed on the popular Mykonos party island. Mayor Konstantinos Koukas has said revenue in the 2020 season hit by Covid was only 30% of last year.

Iraklis Zissimopoulos, CEO of the Semeli Hospitality Group, which includes hotels, bars and restaurants on the island, described the lifting of quarantine restrictions as a symbolic move.

“It sends the message that Greece is living up to its promise to fully open in May and as such is welcome,” he said. “We know it will be a slow start.”

‘Protective shield’

Even with Greece’s vaccination program progressing at a modest pace – currently less than 10% of the population have received a dose – more restrictions are expected to be lifted in the weeks leading up to May 14th.

As of next month, once the most vulnerable groups have been vaccinated, those working in tourism are expected to be next.

But dozens of Greece’s smaller islands, with less than 1,000 inhabitants, are now without Covid with all the population that has received both blows. The vaccination program is now expanding to larger islands.

It is hoped that securing the islands will allow Greece to offer specific areas without Covid.

“If all the locals are vaccinated in Mykonos, an island of about 10,000, then we will have a protective shield,” says Zissimopoulos, who is also a cardiologist.

What is certain is that the appetite for travel is there.

Earlier this month, an experiment designed by travel industry experts saw nearly 200 Dutch participants flying to the island of Rhodes, trading home jams for a week of voluntary seclusion at a beach resort.

They were not allowed to leave the resort during their stay and agreed to quarantine for up to 10 days after returning home.

The “safe vacation” exam attracted applications from more than 25,000 people in less than 24 hours, according to Martine Langerak, a spokeswoman for tour operator Sunweb, which organized the trip under the auspices of the Dutch government.

Special moments

Roxane Seewoester: “Hopefully they will be able to come and celebrate their special moment with their loved ones.” Design Farm Products

“We were surprised by the demand. It shows how many people want to go on holiday,” Langerak told CNN.

Despite Greece’s determination to open its borders, some countries like the UK still have restrictions on preventing international travel, and the recent rise in infections from Greece means quarantine rules could apply to holidaymakers when they go home. .

Travel industry experts in Greece agree it will be a slow start with bookings starting to pick up only in July. This means that hundreds of thousands working in tourism and related industries will have to wait to find out if, and when, they have a job this summer.

Roxane Seewoester, a 25-year-old wedding planner at Golden Apple Weddings in Rhodes, a destination that normally hosts over two million tourists a year, says most tourist weddings were canceled last year.

This summer they are again gradually retiring.

“We work a lot with people from the United States and Australia,” she says. “It’s a long way to go. People need months to plan. Hopefully they will be able to come and celebrate their special moment with their loved ones and that we will all be able to continue our lives. “