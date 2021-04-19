Federal budget allocates $ 30 billion for childcare as pandemic exposes inequalities

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveils federal budget Monday, unveiling plans for $ 10 a day in childcare

Federal Liberals are making childcare a top priority in the first budget presented in two years.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the budget Monday, unveiling plans to spend $ 30 billion on child care for five years.

She said within five years, parents should have access to early learning and childcare for an average of $ 10 a day.

“Early learning and childcare has long been a feminist issue. “COVID has shown us that it is also an urgent economic issue,” she told the House of Commons.

Childcare has taken center stage amid the pandemic with economists at RBC concluding in an autumn 2020 report that the family responsibilities women typically bear have put that demographic on a “divergent and disturbing trajectory”.

Nearly 68,000 men joined the workforce while 20,600 women left between February and October last year, according to the RBC report.

“I think they do [federal Liberals] look at childcare spending as an opportunity to help people get back to work and help address inequality in terms of how pandemics can affect women in particular, ”said Aaron Gillespie, partner, corporate tax at KPMG Canada for BIV.

“Child care being the jurisdiction of the provinces, they should get the support of the provinces and work together in it.”

The Liberals have a minority government and will seek the support of the opposition to pass the budget.

The inclusion of the $ 10-a-day childcare program – a cornerstone of the NDP campaign in the 2019 election – seems ready to receive NDP support.

The government plans to extend aid measures such as the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and the Canadian Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) until September after the programs were originally scheduled to expire in June.

Freeland said the costs would come to $ 12.1 billion.

“Facilitation for the private enterprise sector will be welcomed. “I think from the government’s point of view, the concern is that if they recoup some of the costs too quickly that could be detrimental to the economy and the economic recovery is expected to take longer,” Gillespie said.

The budget also strengthens previously announced government plans to start taxing tech giants for revenue-generating digital services within Canada as well as imposing a sales tax on online platforms and e-commerce warehouses.

Freeland said she is optimistic that an agreement can be reached with those companies by this summer.

And while U.S. President Joe Biden is seeking to raise the corporate tax rate south of the border to fund his $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan, Monday’s budget reveals that Canada will keep its corporate tax rate static.

Gillespie said he does not anticipate having too much appetite to raise taxes in Canada for now as the country tries to stay competitive with the US

Biden’s own infrastructure plan calls for significant investment in green technology, and the Liberals appear to be removing a page from the new US president’s own book.

The 2021 budget proposes to provide $ 5 billion over seven years to the Net Zero Accelerator, which would facilitate projects that help reduce household greenhouse gas emissions.

The government is also aiming to reduce corporate and small business income tax rates by up to 50% for businesses producing zero-emission technology, taking effect in 2022 before being eliminated by 2032. The Department of Finance will regularly reviewed the technologies acceptable for this program.

The federal budget also singled out BC, noting Ottawa would work with the province to provide up to $ 35 million to establish the Center for Innovation and Clean Energy in an effort to accelerate the commercialization of clean technologies.

The personal tax rate is not rising, but the government is introducing a new luxury tax targeting new cars and private jets worth more than $ 100,000 and boats worth more than $ 250,000 going into 2022.

The finance minister also reaffirmed that the government was allocating up to $ 100 billion in stimulus spending over the next three years.

RBC senior economist Josh Nye said last week that such a stimulus would be “excessive” in light of how much the economy has expanded following the initial shutdown caused by last year’s pandemic.

“The current fiscal year will coincide with the dramatic improvement of Canada’s economy. “Growth was surprisingly resilient through the second wave of COVID-19, and while a third wave was disrupting the short-term forecast, we expect that accelerating vaccine spread will help the economy build momentum over the summer,” he said in a note.

“This is even more important as excessive stimulus spending can generate inflationary pressure, put upward pressure on interest rates and push private investment and threaten debt sustainability.”

Other highlights:

· $ 3 billion for long-term care facilities

· $ 2.2 billion for bio-production and life sciences

· $ 8.9 billion for Canadian workers benefit over six years for low-wage workers

· Federal minimum wage $ 15

· $ 3.8 billion ($ 1.3 billion of which is reallocated costs) for the construction and repair of 35,000 housing units

More to come

[email protected]

@ report on