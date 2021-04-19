CenExel Psychiatric Research Expert presents data to the International Schizophrenia Research Society





SALT LAKE CITY, 19 April 2021 / PRNewswire / –Robert E. Litman, MD, Founder and Medical Director at CBH Health (Gaithersburg, MD), a CenExel Center for Excellence in Clinical Research, will discuss data from a poster presentation entitled, “Stress and Coping with the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Survey of Psychiatric Patients in Clinical Trials” during the 2021 International Society Congress of Schizophrenia Research (Gentlemen), to be held 17- 21 April 2021 as a virtual conference. The poster will be shown in Session 3 (from 8:00) 9:00 a.m. EDT) and in Session 4 (12:15 1:15 PM EDT) in Monday, April 19, 2021. These will be interactive sessions where virtual participants can meet with Dr. Litman to discuss the methodology and results of the study. The presentation will cover the divisive aspects of the pandemic in psychiatric study populations and report on data analyzed by a survey of 94 trial patients diagnosed with bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, or schizophrenia. The multi-site survey was conducted between June and September 2020 in three CenExel research structures: CBH Health, American Research Centers (Hollywood, FL), and Atlanta Center for Medical Research (Atlanta, GA) “Despite the high levels of stress associated with COVID-19 in patients with serious mental illness, we found that these patients were able to participate safely and productively in clinical trials,” said Dr. Litman. “Staff and procedures at the research site can play a useful role in helping these study participants cope with their psychological stress.” “Throughout the pandemic, CenExel has continued to enroll thousands of patients and conduct more than 100 clinical trials in nearly two dozen therapeutic areas,” he said. Tom Wardle, CEO i CenExel Clinical Research. “We believe that the findings from this psychiatric patient study will be a guide for other research sites and could benefit pharmaceutical trial sponsors during this very challenging time.” For more information on the 2021 Congress of the International Schizophrenia Research Association, go to https://schizophreniaresearchsociety.org/ Media contacts: [email protected] About CenExel Clinical Research

CenExel Clinical Research ( www.CenexelResearch.com ) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. Attention to detail ensures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a great depth of experience and insight for key investigators and research staff in each institution. CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the commitment, expertise, and results to ensure their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

SOURCE CenExel Clinical Research

