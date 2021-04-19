Ontario sees 4,447 new COVID-19 cases as admissions to top 750 ICUs

Ontario also reported 4,447 cases of COVID-19 and 19 other deaths of people with the disease on Monday, while the number of hospitalizations reached 2,200.

It is the sixth day in a row of more than 4,000 new infections in the province.

They come after laboratories completed 42,873 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and recorded a 10.5 percent higher positivity rate recorded in Ontario since the pandemic began.

There are 2,202 people with COVID-19 in hospitals, according to the Ministry of Health. Of these, 755 are being treated for COVID-related critical illnesses in intensive care units. A total of 516 patients need a ventilator to breathe.

All three figures are new pandemic achievements for Ontario. Health officials warned last week that hospital admissions and ICUs are expected to continue to rise for the next few weeks, as they are delayed indicators of explosive growth in cases this month.

Meanwhile, up to 60 patients from Torontoarea are expected to be transferred to Windsor this week to help crush patients from the third wave of COVID-19, according to an internal memo from LondonMiddlesexP Primary Care. Another40 are going to the London area.

LOOK | Ontario doctors prepare to use triage protocol :.

With Ontario intensive care units approaching a breaking point, doctors are preparing to use triage protocols to determine which of the sickest patients has the capacity to save. 7:16

Public health units collectively administered only 66,897 doses of vaccine on Sunday, less in two weeks. As of last night, about 346,005 people in the province received both doses.

Ontario has delivered 3,904,778, or about 80 percent, of the 4,852,885 total vaccine doses it has received so far.

Provincial health officials said early last week that public health units have combined capacity to administer up to 150,000 shots a day. Then during a press conference Friday, Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams repeatedly said the province could make up to 500,000 shots each day, though it is unclear how he got to that figure, as no government official had quoted him publicly before.

CBC Toronto has approached the government for clarification on the discrepancy between the numbers.

Meanwhile, Williams confirmed Monday morning that starting Tuesday, Ontario will begin offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to adults age 40 and older. The vaccine was previously limited to those 55 and up. Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitobaand Quebec have also said they would lower age requirements for the vaccine.

About 1,400 pharmacies across the province are offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as several primary care physicians in six public health units.

At some provincially designated hotspots, those under the age of 40 have been able to get their first doses of the vaccine.

The York region announced Monday that those 35 and older in five high-priority communities (zip code areas L4L, L6A, L4K, L4J and L3S) are now eligible.

New cases reported Monday include:

1,229 in Toronto

926 in the Peel Region

577 in the York Region

233 in Ottawa

227 in Hamilton

205 in Durham Region

203 in the Niagara Region

169 in the Halton Region

114 in Simcoe Muskoka

The seven-day average of daily cases rose slightly to 4,348 an increase of 59 percent from two weeks ago, said on Monday the accompanying medical official, Dr. Barbara Yaffe.

Seventy-one people have died from the virus since Friday.

The 19 additional deaths in today’s update brought the official number to 7,735. The seven-day average of deaths stands at 24.

The new COVID-19 measures face harsh reactions

Students across Ontario returned to the virtual classroom Monday morning as school buildings remain closed after the spring break.

The provincial government announced the move towards distance learning early last week after dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

He also announced a series of new measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, including restricting inter-provincial travel.

Checkpoints have been set up at inter-provincial border crossings and only those who come to Ontario for work, medical care, freight transport and the exercise of indigenous treaty rights are allowed.

The province maintained that measure over the weekend, despite reversing other public health rules that were announced at the same time Friday.

Prime Minister Doug Ford reversed his decision to close the playgrounds following a swift response from parents and public health experts. They said the move was unlikely to curb the spread of COVID-19, as evidence suggests that most transmission occurs internally.

LOOK | Director of the COVID-19 scientific roundtable in Ontario disappointed with the new measures:

However, the government maintained a number of controversial restrictions on outdoor activities. In an interview with the CBC News Network today, the director of Ontario’s COVID-19 scientific advisory roundtable said the restrictions were “the opposite” of what the panel of experts recommended in the cabinet.

Dr. Peter Jni, who is also professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Toronto, said the new round of measures failed to address the root causes that drive the increase in cases in Ontario.

“Right now we have a pandemic that focuses on essential workers and their families,” he said. “We have to pay people in an uncomplicated and efficient way to stay home.”

Table science and other health experts have repeatedly called for Ford and his cabinet to set up a provincial-run paid vacation program. The federal counterpart, the Canadian Repair Disease Benefit (CRSB), is “too complicated, not enough and help is coming too late,” Jni said.

The Ford government votes against the core workers movement

Ford and Ontario Labor Minister Monte McNaughton have urged Ontarians to rely on the federal program, saying the province wants to avoid duplication. And during the questioning period in the legislature today, House Speaker Paul Calandra said the province expects the federal government to improve the CRSB in today’s budget, including paid vacation for vaccines.

The Intariogenetic government voted against a series of Opposition motions aimed at supporting essential workers on Monday, including one seeking to establish a provincial paid paid leave program.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath filed motions seeking the unanimous approval of the legislature to pass during a session Monday morning.

An irritated Jnisaid that “political considerations” lie behind the government’s refusal to take the advice of the science table.

“I do not think we can be clearer: this is not a problem at the end of sending, it is a problem at the end of receiving. We must stop political considerations from driving this pandemic (response),” he told the host. Heather Hiscox.

“It does not work. It has not worked in the past, it will not work now. It has not worked in other jurisdictions and it will not work in Ontario.”

Advisory table ‘deeply concerned’ about new measures

On Monday, the Ontario COVID-19 Bioethics Table issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” about the enhanced enforcement measures outlined in the province’s home-stay order, saying they would “harm in proportionally “racialized and marginalized people.

“Implementation measures fail to adequately address the root causes of COVID-19 transmission in Ontario,” the statement said. The table said it praised the extension of the stay-at-home order, but urged Ontario to “implement informed public health measures with evidence based on public health ethics”.

“Providing provincially mandated paid leave is such a measure that it is urgently needed,” she said.

On Saturday the province also quickly repealed the new powers given to police officers, saying officers would no longer be able to stop any pedestrians or drivers during the stay-at-home order to ask for their home address and reason. to be out of the house.

Instead, police should have “reason to suspect” that a person is out to attend an organized public event or social gathering before stopping them.

Speaking to reporters today, Attorney General Sylvia said that despite the public outcry and condemnation from the legal experts who generated the powers, the details were “presented very clearly”.

Jones said the government initially decided to approve the new powers because the science board recommended restricting movement.

“We’ve all seen those pictures of people still continuing to ignore science table advice and staying home. And the goal was always to make sure those big public gatherings stopped and didn’t continue because it puts everyone else at risk. , “she said.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Bill Blair, the minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, said the move was a violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“Mr. President, we just had this weekend in Ontario an extraordinary example where the police were offered to the authorities to violate the statute,” Blairsaid said.

“And unanimously, they stood by that and said no. And so I want to acknowledge that leadership and and assure the member that we remain committed to upholding all the rights and freedoms that are available to all Canadians throughout country.