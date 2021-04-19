Scholars talk twice a week this summer will consider the newly published work by the French philosopher

Flesh’s Stories, a volume of work by the French philosopher Michel Foucault, became international news when it was published in 2018. This is partly because Foucault died in 1984 and the publication of any of his unfinished writings was against his wishes and in part because Confessions of the Flesh was not just a small work: It was the fourth and final volume of the Foucaults History of Sexuality series, which he was editing at the time of his death.

The wide range of Foucault’s influence across disciplines is demonstrated by the fact that he remains one of the most cited scholars in the humanities and social sciences. As such, the French edition of Les aveux de la chair in 2018 and the long-awaited English translation in February 2021 have given scholars much to discuss.

This May, Rice professors Niki Kasumi Clements AND James Faubion are co-expecting many of the world’s most prominent Foucault experts to do just that.

Foucault Confessions is a one-month virtual Clements series organized with support from Department of Religion AND Humanities Research Center, featuring 10 online chats between May 4 and June 3. The talks will take place on Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. and will be followed by discussions.

To contextualize Narratives, we had to bring together specialists from multiple disciplines and people who knew Foucault in order to put this book from the 1980s on what it could tell us today, said Clements, Watt J. and Lilly G Jackson Assistant Professor of Religion. And these people are serious super stars.

Foucault Confession brings together 10 field builders from a variety of disciplines and backgrounds.

Peter Brown, professor emeritus at Princeton University, created Late Antiquity as a period in history and influenced Foucault’s work on Christianity. Elizabeth Clark, Emeritus Professor at Duke University, falsified early Christian studies bringing theoretical approaches to patriarchy, including those of Foucault. Philippe Chevallier is expert on Foucault and Christianity in France. Mark Jordan, professor at the School of Divinity, developed strange theology, and Foucault addresses resistance in Christian, bizarre bodies. James Bernauer attended Foucault’s major lectures in the early 1980s on early Christian texts and edited major volumes on Foucault, ethics, and religion.

Achille Mbembe is one leading figure in French critical theory which advances Foucault’s ideas to create a more radical critique of power. Martina Tazzioli covers core issues of migration, race and human rights through Foucault. Arianna Sforzini deals with interpretive bodies as well as Foucault materiality reading notes archived in the Bibliothque nationale de France. Lynne Huffer, who taught at Rice from 1998 to 2005, concludes a trilogy of works on Foucault’s ethics of eros and a policy of counter-behavior. And Daniele Lorenzini has edited some of Foucault’s international lectures and Foucault critical genealogy frameworks.

Together, the work of 10 scholars includes a range of approaches to Foucault, as well as a range of positions towards the man himself. Faubion will attend Mbembes hour and offer a final comment on the lecture series as a whole.

As philosophy itself, Foucault’s ideas were controversial, the famous thinker made a career by radically reshaping our understanding of where power lies in a society. As such, reactions to Foucault’s work over time have ranged from hero worship to hostility. And while Foucault’s work is a product of his era epistm, as he may say, his work invites further criticism on issues of gender, race, class, and ability.

The series invites conversations about this deeply influential but polarizing figure, who was dedicated to diagnosing disciplinary power operations still limited by the categories of his time, Clements said.

Foucault’s return to his late career in ethics has been a particularly productive source of recent scholarships. Clements sees Foucault Confessions as an opportunity to discuss that stock market and produce more: Most of the series’ conversations will be recorded and made available to the public as an ongoing resource for viewers around the world.

Foucault’s confessions were originally planned for last year on the Rice campus before COVID-19 forced a postponement. But the pandemic only clarified to Clements that the show should continue.

These years crises involving COVID and anti-Black racism have tragically amplified the need to understand systematic violence and to include ethical questions, Clements said. Foucault offers visible tools for diagnosing our time.

The conference will also serve as a farewell of its kind to Faubion, Chairman Radoslav A. Tsanoff and Professor of Anthropology, who is retiring after 26 years in the department.

Faubion has written two books on Foucault ethics and has edited several others. An anthropologist, he approaches Foucault from a social science perspective. Clements is a humanist and professor of religious studies, whose interest in Foucault stems from her research into early Christian writers, in particular John Cassian, who was one of most referenced writers in the fourth volume of Foucault History of Sexuality.

Clements’ first book focused on the ethical thought of Cassian, the late ancient architect of Christian monasticism, while her next book, Foucault the Confessor, immersed Foucault in her fascination with early Christian texts. towards ethics.

Together, the two co-host backgrounds testify to the interdisciplinary nature of Foucault’s work and the need for such interdisciplinary conferences as this.

For Clements, Foucault’s work study also offers the opportunity to pursue meaningful questions about human experience.

Foucault provides a critical framework for coming to the question that motivates our common quest: How do we live in a world of crisis? Tha Clements.

As Faubion notes in his introduction to Foucault Now, Foucault’s approach is critical and is from his own Foucault genealogical account in its model. As Foucault puts it, his approach does not “derive from the form of what we are what is impossible for us to do and know”, but rather separates, “from the contingency that has made us what we are, of no longer being.

Still, his work remains suggestive of where we can take this project of theorizing ethics and resistance to structural oppression in the present and the future, Clements said.

Foucault Confessions, May 4 – June 3, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m., free and open to the public. For more information and registration, visit foucaultsconfession.org.

Tuesday, May 4th

James Bernauer: The Fascinating Flesh: The Discovery of Spiritual Foucault

Thursday, May 6

Peter Brown: In conversation

Tuesday, May 11

Philippe Chevallier: The Birth of the Flesh Confessions

Thursday, May 13th

Mark Jordan: Lust in Paradise: On the Origin of Sexualized Celves

Tuesday, May 18th

Lynne Huffer: Foucaults Queer Virgins

Wednesday, May 19th

Niki Kasumi Clements: Foucault Christianity

Thursday, May 20

Elizabeth A. Clark: The Contextualization of Foucault Augustine

Tuesday, May 25th

Arianna Sforzini: Rebel Flesh: The Virgins, Holy Women and the Radicality of Conversion

Thursday, May 27th

Daniele Lorenzini: The Foucault Genealogy of Modern Knowledge of Sexuality: From So Paulo to Meat Stories

Tuesday, June 1st

Martina Tazzioli: If the truth turns against the colonized: exhaustive verbalization and the impossibility of telling the truth

Thursday, June 3rd

Achille Mbembe: In Conversation

Followed by series comments by James D. Faubion