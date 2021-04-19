Officials report progress in Iran nuclear talks in Vienna

Enrique Mora, the European Union diplomat coordinating the discussions, said progress had been made. The Joint Commission overseeing the 2015 agreement, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, will meet on Tuesday to evaluate the work done by the working groups at expert level and to consider the steps next.

The story goes down the ad

Negotiations that began last month toward that goal were interrupted by an attack on the Irans Natanz nuclear facility widely believed to have been launched by Israel, which has opposed the United States rejoining the deal. The Biden administration said there was no involvement in the attack.

In response, Iran escalated its persistent breach of the terms of the agreement, saying it would start enriching uranium to 60 percent, well above the original 3.67 percent allowed under the JCPOA and much closer to the level required to supply nuclear weapons. .

The story goes down the ad

But since the talks resumed last week, said Iranian nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi, participants have had good discussions on the reports submitted by the working groups. It seems a new understanding is emerging and now there are common points for everyone on the ultimate goal, he said.

Iran has refused direct meetings with the United States. Instead, the Europeans have shifted between the Iranian team and U.S. negotiators, led by special envoy Robert Malley, to another Vienna location. Malley is expected to return to Washington in the coming days for consultations within the administration, as other negotiators also travel to their capitals.

A State Department spokesman characterized the discussions as complete and thought-provoking, if indirect. We have shared ideas among the delegations present. There has been no progress, but we did not expect this process to be easy or fast.

The story goes down the ad

During the talks, Iranian officials have taken a tough public stance, insisting that the United States, after withdrawing from the deal, should take the first steps back in line. Iran wants all sanctions lifted initially as part of the deal but re-imposed by Trump, along with about 1,500 new measures his administration approved as part of its campaign of maximum pressure against Iran.

The United States must first return to its commitments and we must verify, and then Iran will stop its compensatory actions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference Monday, according to the News Agency. Irans Mehr.

But according to officials familiar with the talks, both Iran and the Biden administration, which initially made a similar request for Iran to act first by returning to the original terms of the agreement, are taking simultaneous, successive steps. Officials spoke of the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations.

The story goes down the ad

“I think there is good will between the two sides to reach an agreement and this is good news,” said senior EU diplomat Josep Borrell.

I think both sides are really interested in reaching an agreement, and they have moved from general issues to more focused issues, which are clearly, on the one hand, the lifting of sanctions and, on the other hand, the issues of nuclear application.

Also in Vienna on Monday, the International Atomic Energy Agency, tasked with monitoring Iran’s compliance with the deal, began separate talks with Iran over traces of uranium the IAEA found in undeclared countries there.

The story goes down the ad

Iran agreed to expert-level talks after European members of the JCPOA threatened to seek a resolution criticizing Tehran on its board of directors last month.

The IAEA and Iran today began engaging in a focused process aimed at clarifying unresolved safeguard issues, the IAEA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, reported the Financial Times that Iran and Saudi Arabia held direct talks in Iraq aimed at easing regional tensions between regional rivals. Much of the meeting, facilitated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, reportedly centered on Yemen, where Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have waged years of war against Saudi forces.

The story goes down the ad

The United Nations has tried to negotiate a peace in Yemen, which it has described as the worst humanitarian catastrophe in the world, where millions of people depend on difficult humanitarian aid for food and medical care.

The Biden administration, withdrawing from the warm embraces of the repressive Saudi monarchy, has canceled arms sales related to Yemen to the kingdom and appointed its special envoy to assist in the negotiations.

Saudi Arabia made no official comment on the report, which was denied by unnamed officials in the Saudi media.