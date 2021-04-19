United Airlines loses $ 1.36 billion since the start of the year as a business, international travel remains weak





United Airlines posted a $ 1.36 billion loss in the first quarter and will need a return to lucrative business and international travel before turning to profit. The loss reported Monday would have been even wider without federal wage aid, but it was still a little worse than expected. However, investors are far more interested in how quickly United and other airlines can recover from their pandemic-induced financial crisis. United executives have recently said that bookings are growing ahead of the peak summer holiday season and they expect the trend to increase further as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19. The airline predicted that a number of financial measures would improve from the first quarter to the second. Still, United and their rivals American Airlines and Delta Air Lines depend on high-priced business and international travelers for a surplus of revenue, and no one knows exactly when those customers will return. United announced separately on Monday that it plans to launch new flights to Greece, Croatia and Iceland in July. The airline is betting that travel restrictions will be eased, allowing vaccinated vacationers to visit more places. United executives declined to comment until talking to analysts on Tuesday. CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement that executives now see a clear path to profitability. They were encouraged by strong evidence of closed air travel demand “and could match them to meet the targets for a financial recovery. The airline said in a press release that it returned to positive cash flow in March, excluding some costs. United expects positive earnings before interest, taxes and some other expenses later this year, assuming business and international travel return to 30% of their pre-pandemic levels. United said it will not be profitable based on normal accounting until these sectors return to 65% of their 2019 levels and did not provide a forecast of when this could happen. It will be a smaller United Airlines. Like other U.S. carriers, United persuaded thousands of employees to voluntarily quit the banned federal aid terms and aims to cut permanent costs by $ 2 billion a year. United’s loss in Chicago in the first quarter was narrower than a year ago, when it lost $ 1.70 billion. The airline earned a profit of $ 292 million in the same quarter of 2019. Without easing the payroll from taxpayers and other temporary items, United would have lost $ 2.45 billion, or $ 7.50 per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a loss of $ 7.08 per share. Revenue was $ 3.22 billion, a 60% drop from a year earlier and 66% lower than the same quarter in 2019. Analysts expected $ 3.26 billion. United filled 57% of seats in the first quarter, up from 71% a year earlier. International flights were only 43% full even though they were far fewer of them, as the airline lowered its timetable to match poor ticket sales. Transportation was a bright spot, almost doubling from a year ago. Like other carriers, United used the space in the belly of its aircraft to transport more goods. Still, cargo accounted for only 15% of United revenue, a portion that is likely to decline gradually over the next few quarters as air cargo is replaced by passenger bags. Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. fell 2% in expanded trade following the publication of its earnings report. They closed Monday’s regular session with 1.6%.



