CBI FIR v. DUSIB, bank officials for $ 208 million fraud | Delhi News





New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a FIR against several officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for allegedly diverting $ 208 million of surplus funds into fake accounts under the pretext of investment.

Several officials of the Baroda Bank (Paharganj Branch) have also been appointed to the FIR.

A CBI spokesman said the search was conducted at the DUSIB office, Bank of Baroda and the residence of a bank manager. Incriminating documents were seized at the bank manager’s premises. The investigation is ongoing, he added.

The Delhi government did not respond to the development until the time of the press.

FIR appeared on the basis of an investigation into allegations that DUSIB, which comes under the Delhi government, had invested its excess funds in the form of fixed deposit invoices (FDR) in various banks and converted them into the same in false accounts accounts.

It is alleged that during 2020-2021, DUSIB transferred money from five different accounts held with the Central Bank of India, Vikas Kutir branch, Bank of Baroda, Paharganj branch, for the purpose of investing in FDR, but some DUSIB officials, in conspiracy with unknown Baroda Bank officials, Paharganj Branch diverted funds to $ 208 (sic), the CBI said in a statement.

According to the FIR, instead of issuing genuine FDRs, the money was transferred to an account on behalf of a private firm and also transferred to a fake account on behalf of DUSIB at Baroda Bank, Paharganj Branch.

The CBIs investigation has revealed that the money transferred to Baroda Bank for the purpose of making FDRs was transferred through the fake DUSIB account and the DUSIB documents provided were suspected to be fake FDRs printed on normal paper.

In total, 112 documents (FDR) of Rs 214 crore were provided by the bank to DUSIB. It was further alleged that of these, only three amounting to Rs 6,01.59, 735 were found to be genuine on behalf of DUSIB, while the remaining 109 FDRs were suspected to be counterfeit, read the CBIs statement.

In another operation, the CBI arrested four people, including an official of the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), in a bribery case.

A case was filed in a complaint against two private individuals and unknown public officials over allegations of bribery to complete work in connection with the execution of the lease of a complainants’ plot, by DSIIDC officials, the CBI said.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the complainants’ request for rent had been pending since 23.02.2021. The CBI set a trap and caught a person while seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 as the first installment from the complainant. During the investigation, a commercial assistant of the State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, in addition to two people, were also arrested, the CBI added.

Searches were conducted at four locations in Delhi and one in Sahibabad at the accused’s premises, which led to the recovery of several documents. The arrested defendants appeared before a court in Delhi and were remanded in custody. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

