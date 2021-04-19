The UK CAA issues the foreign carrier license for JetBlue





The UK Civil Aviation Authority has issued regulatory approval for New York-based JetBlue, allowing the airline to operate transatlantic routes between London, New York and Boston, the agency confirmed on Monday. All air carriers that are not in the UK and wish to undertake commercial services to, from or within the UK must have a Foreign Carrier Permit. The approval marks the first such permit issued to a new operator since the UK left the European Union. JetBlue in April 2019 announced its intention to launch transatlantic service this year using Airbus A321LRs, calling it the next natural step in its city expansion strategy. London remains the largest non-JetBlue destination served by New York and Boston, the airline said. Although JetBlue has expressed confidence in the commercial viability of the low-cost transatlantic service, the recent departure of the Norwegian Air Shuttle – due to the Covid crisis – and previous bankruptcies of Wow Air and Primera Air have illustrated the difficulty of retaining profits from these itineraries. In fact, many of the same challenges faced by past entrants remain: such as the seasonality of markets like the North Atlantic where summer traffic typically doubles that of winter, access to business traffic, and the distribution of travel segments. However, JetBlue will follow Aer Lingus in launching close-body service this summer between the US and Europe, and both believe the A321LR – with its specially designed interiors with flat seats for long-haul flights – will turn out to be more convenient than any previous single – road plane from a cost, range and comfort perspective. Upon announcing its transatlantic plan, JetBlue said it converted previous orders for 13 A321s into A321LRs for delivery in 2021. Two months later, at the Paris Air Show 2019, it struck a deal with Airbus to return 13 more A321s. in the A321XLR – showing even more range and fuel economy improvements – for delivery in 2023.

