Canada presents post-pandemic spending plan ahead of possible elections
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus on Monday lined up billions of new spending to provide emergency support during a virulent third wave of COVID-19 and to help start an economic recovery ahead of elections later this year. .
The budget, Liberal governments the first in two years due to the pandemic, aims directly at boosting short-term growth and includes a long-promised national day care plan.
It also follows the stimulus promised late last year, outlining a $ 101.4 billion ($ 81 billion) growth plan for three years, with nearly half of those spending coming in the first year.
We need to end the fight against COVID – and it costs a lot of money, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters, adding that hundreds of thousands of Canadians are out of work due to the pandemic.
Liberal insiders expect Trudeau to seek elections later this year to try to secure a majority in parliament. Liberals currently need the support of at least one other party to pass legislation, including the budget.
Opposition lawmakers were not impressed with the budget. But the leader of the left-leaning New Democratic Party said he was not ready to topple the government over him.
It is clearly irresponsible to have choices or in any way push for choices while we are in the middle of this third wave, Jagmeet Singh told reporters. Impact on people would be devastating and we would not do it.
Erin OToole, who heads the official opposition Conservatives, said: “This is an election budget and a weak budget. His party dragged the Liberals by 37% to 29% in an Abacus Data poll published last week.
Business groups were pleased with the added security to finally have a full budget, but remained unsold about the need for a massive stimulus plan with the economy already set to grow later this year after closed demand was released.
There are many costs to many programs. But the effects of all of them combined together for me are a bit uncertain, said Robert Asselin, senior vice president of policy at the Canada Business Council.
The deficit for the fiscal year that began on April 1 will be the second largest in recent decades, with the debt-to-GDP ratio approaching 51.2%, although Freeland promised a return to content as the economy returns to normal. .
I think the key here is debt to GDP (ratio) which is expected to peak this year … and is expected to decline in the coming years, said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. I think it is a credible plan if they can stick to it.
THIRD WAVE OF KOVID
The Liberal Trudeaus government has been shocked by opinion polls over its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But a third wave of infections is hitting the country’s largest city, Toronto and its environs – a key Ontario region for securing an electoral majority – and the spread of coronavirus vaccines has dragged other rich countries like the United States and Britain.
From nearly $ 50 billion in new spending this year, $ 27 billion has been earmarked to extend pandemic recovery measures such as wage and rent subsidies for businesses and a new program to help transition companies return to employment .
The budget also aims to create a national child care program and make a more aggressive effort to reduce carbon emissions, both measures polls show are important to Liberal voters.
While Freeland said low interest rates have historically allowed significant investment, it also pledged to resolve deficits and reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio over the medium term. A senior government official said, however, that a fiscal anchor should not be seen as a tight jacket.
The official also said the government had conducted stress tests on the accumulating debt and was confident of its ability to service that debt even when interest rates rise in the future.
Hardly difficult for us to draw a conclusion that they were on skis. We do not believe we are. We think they were on very strong ground, the official told reporters.
Rapid growth should also boost revenue, with a 5.8% growth forecast for this year, following a 5.4% contraction in 2020.
The deficit this year is projected to reach $ 154.7 billion, less than half of last fiscal year, with total national debt rising to $ 1.23 trillion this year, from $ 1.08 trillion last year.
The Canadian dollar stabilized at around 1.2530 on the eve, or 79.81 US cents, after the budget was released. Canada’s 30-year yield extended its growth, by 7.5 basis points to 2,060%.
($ 1 = C $ 1.2526)
Reporting by Julie Gordon; Additional reports by David Ljunggren, Steve Scherer, Fergal Smith and Moira Warburton; Edited by Peter Cooney
