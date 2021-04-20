The University of Waikato installs the most advanced AI system in the world





New Zealand’s most powerful artificial intelligence supercomputer has been installed at Waikato University as part of its commitment to positioning New Zealand as a world leader in AI research and development. The NVIDIA DGX A100 is the first computer of its kind in New Zealand and is the world’s most advanced universal AI charging system. The machine is referred to as the computing Ferrari because of how quickly it can quickly and efficiently process large amounts of data, allowing students and researchers at the University to process fast, enabling machine learning, and artificial intelligence that can solve problems by addressing climate change in our biodiversity management. Machine learning uses algorithms to explore large data sets and to create models that provide answers or results that reflect human decision-making. Patterns can be trained to recognize things such as patterns, facial expressions and spoken words – or they can find anomalies like credit card fraud. One of the first projects the computer is being used for is training models that can learn and classify New Zealand plants and animals, based on a publicly available database of more than one million photos. Professor Albert Bifet says students and researchers may need months, or even years, to process the data needed to create models like the one they are working on if they were to use more traditional computing: “This “The computer will allow our researchers to process that data in a matter of days. This will enable them to gain knowledge and advance their research to an unprecedented rate.” The acquisition was made possible by proceeds from the sale of commercial licenses in WEKA software, a Java-based machine learning and data mining software toolkit that the University machine learning team has been developing for over 20 years. . “Being able to use funds from WEKA, which has been so successful, is a real victory for us. WEKA software is purchased from several major international IT companies. This shows the success and depth of expertise we have here and has enabled us to reinvest again in our group, ”says Professor Bifet. The system was supplied by Fujitsu and fits into a quarter of a computer in the main server room of the University, but, behind the gold wrapper, is a massive computing engine. The NVIDIA A100 Tensor GPUs featured in the DGX A100 system are specifically designed to accelerate the unique AI workload needs, while NVIDIA Mellanox InfiniBand networks ensure that data is delivered quickly to the system. The A100 GPUs enable scientists and data developers to perform a massive number of calculations at the same time, a key feature of the algorithms behind machine learning and artificial intelligence. The DGX A100 has eight A100 GPUs containing 40 GB (gigabytes) of memory each for a total of 320 GB of GPU memory. When they all work together, they can process five basic quadrillion arithmetic operations per second. “AI is a powerful tool that enables researchers to make scientific advances and discoveries in areas such as climate change and biodiversity, which are very important to New Zealand and the world,” said Sudarshan Ramachandran, Country Manager. NVIDIA. “

