DVIDS – News – Keeping water safe worldwide

PUPR ACTIVITY NAVAL SUPPLY NAPLES, Italy Almost every living organism needs this element to survive. From washing clothes to washing the body, from hydration to plant nutrition, water is essential for survival. However, not all water is suitable for consumption.

Dr. Thomas Spriggs, Environmental Drinking Water Program Manager at Naval Factiles Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) ensures that Naval bases on all three continents have accessible water. In preparation for Earth Day, he spent two days talking to students at the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) NSA Naples High School about water resources, quality, and pollution prevention.

In terms of providing safe drinking water, we should always hit the mark, Spriggs said.

In his presentation, Dr. Spriggs covered the most common water sources such as groundwater discharged from deep aquifers or surface water discharged from rivers, lakes or reservoirs.

He took environmental science subject to the next level by providing real-world examples from his professional experiences working at Naval Base Guam and the former Adak Marine Communications Station, Alaska.

Dr. Spriggs described how the island of Guam has a natural freshwater lens aquifer and receives an average of 8 to 9 feet of rain a year. However, the airfield that his environmental compliance team managed required less than 0.5 inches of water on the sidewalk to safely carry out its operations. To solve this, surface water drainage was directed to underground injection control wells (UICs), or dry wells, which in turn filled the islands with a freshwater lens holder.

To prevent stormwater wastewater from entering UIC wells, the environmental team created site-specific adjustments. At a UIC location near a gas station, they put together an emergency dump kit and painted the entry points yellow. Then, they educated the tenant commands about the wells. In other areas, grass was maintained to encourage sedimentation and capture of contaminants before entering the UIC.

In contrast to preventive pollution, sometimes Drs. Spriggs used science and technology to clean up pollution.

For example, at the former Maritime Communications Station in Adak, Alaska, there was oil pollution from land that spilled into nearby surface water used by endangered bird species. In an area of ​​4 acres, the team used magnetometers trying to find buried metal pipes or drums, but they found nothing. Use of portable oil soil sensors located at the site of the contamination but not the source. They even asked for aerial maps when the base was first built during World War II for data. Still, the source of pollution remained elusive.

Finally, they contracted a large hydraulic excavator to begin excavation. When asked where to dig, Spriggs used the contaminant map. I literally showed the ground right in front of me, Spriggs said. Bam! Oil began to leak from the ground.

As it turned out, the source of the soil pollution was from an old pipe stuck in the wood and was why it was not picked up by metal detectors. Pipes like these were commonly used to transport liquids like fresh water, storm water, or even sewage. This pipe was located near the place where the refueling of the planes took place during the Second World War and could have been used for fuel or oils.

By bringing these examples to class, students could see how their daily water affects the environment in which they live.

It makes a difference because now they see the things they are learning, and it is not just something we want them to know, said Dr. Todd Quinton, teacher of chemistry and environmental science at NSA Naples High School. Its something that actually has an impact on their lives, and that is the value in itself. This gives them to buy and hopefully they will take something with them.

The NAVFAC Environmental Program provides high quality, timely, cost-effective and efficient environmental support to the Navy, Marine Corps and other clients. Environmental management is the means of preserving, protecting and restoring the environment and natural and cultural resources for future generations.