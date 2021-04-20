Connect with us

International

NASA’s Mars Helicopter takes flight, the first to another planet | World News

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


CAPA CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) NASAs The ingenious helicopter took off in thin air over the red dusty surface of Mars on Monday, achieving the first flight powered by an airplane to another planet.

The triumph was hailed as a moment by the Wright brothers. The 4-pound (1.8-pound) mini copter even carried some arm fabric from the Wright Flyer that made similar stories in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.

It was a short jump of only 39 seconds and 10 meters (3 meters) but reached all the highlights.

Buzzing. It looks like we tested it, “said project manager MiMi Aung as she watched the flight video during a conference later. Absolutely beautiful flight. I do not think I can stop watching it over and over again.

Flight controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California declared success after receiving data and images through Rover Perseverance. Wisdom reached a trip to Mars over Perseverance, getting caught in the rovers belly when it touched an ancient river delta in February.

The $ 85 million helicopter demo was considered high risk, but also high reward.

Scientists cheered the news from all over the world, even from space, and the White House offered its congratulations.

A whole new way to explore alien terrain in our solar system is now at our disposal, said Nottingham University astronomer Trent Daniel Brown from England.

This first test flight with more to come from ingenuity, coming as soon as Thursday promises a lot, Brown noted. Future helicopters can serve as scouts for rovers, and eventually astronauts, in difficult and dangerous places.

“Wisdom has given a third dimension to planetary exploration and freed us from the surface now forever,” said JPL director Michael Watkins.

Land controllers had to wait more than three hours of torture before learning whether the pre-programmed flight had succeeded 278 million miles (287 million kilometers) away. The first attempt was delayed a week due to a software error.

When the news finally came, the operations center was filled with applause, cheers and laughter. More followed when the first black and white photo from Ingenuity appeared, showing the shadow of the helicopter as it flew over the surface of Mars.

Shadow of greatness, the first #MarsHelicopter flight to another complete world! “NASA astronaut Victor Glover wrote on Twitter from the International Space Station.

Next came stunning color video for the clean landing of the helicopter, taken from Perseverance, the best host, the little ingenuity one can ever hope for, Aung said thanking everyone.

The helicopter flew for 30 seconds at its intended altitude of 10 meters (3 meters) and flew 39 seconds in the air, more than three times as long as the first successful Wright Flyer flight, which lasted only 12 seconds on 17 December, 1903

To achieve all this, helicopters are twinned, the counter-rotating rotor blade must rotate at 2,500 revolutions per minute five times faster than on Earth. With an atmosphere of only 1% of the Earth’s density, engineers had to build a helicopter light with pleats that rotated fast enough to generate this otherworldly elevator. The Martian wind was relatively mild Monday: between 4 mph and 14 mph (7 km / 22 22 km / h).

For more than six years in creation, the ingenuity is only 19 inches (49 centimeters) tall, a four-legged toe. Its plane, which contains all the batteries, heaters and sensors, is the size of a tissue box. Foam-filled carbon fiber rotors are the largest pieces: Each pair extends 4 meters (1.2 meters) peak to top.

The ingenuity also had to be strong enough to withstand the Martian wind and was topped with a solar panel to recharge the batteries, essential for surviving Martian nights minus -130 degrees Fahrenheit (minus -90 degrees-Celsius).

NASA chose a flat, relatively rock-free piece of land for the Ingenuitys lowland field. Following Monday’s success, NASA named the area the Wright Brothers.

“While these two iconic moments in aviation history can be separated by time and … millions of miles of space, they will now be forever linked,” announced NASA Chief of Scientific Missions Thomas Zurbuchen.

The small helicopter with a gigantic job caught the attention from the moment it launched with persistence last July. Arnold Schwarzenegger also joined the fun, looking for roots for ingenuity over the weekend. Go to the machete! he shouted in a video on Twitter, an excerpt from his 1987 science-fiction film Predator.

Up to five increasingly ambitious flights are planned and they could lead the way to a Martian drone fleet in the coming decades, providing aerial views, transporting packages and serving as observations for human crews. On Earth, technology can allow helicopters to reach new heights, making things like navigating the Himalayas easier.

The Ingenuitys team has until early May to complete test flights so the rover can continue with its main mission: collecting rock samples that may hold evidence of past Mars life, to return on Earth a decade now.

The team plans to test the helicopter boundaries, possibly even destroying the ship, leaving it to rest in place forever after sending its data home.

Until then, Perseverance will hold files for ingenuity. Flight engineers affectionately call them Percy and Ginny.

The big sisters are watching, said Mount Space Science Systems Elsa Jensen, rovers leading the camera operator.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Department of Medical Education’s Scientific Education Department. AP is solely responsible for all content.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: