NASA’s Mars Helicopter takes flight, the first to another planet | World News

CAPA CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) NASAs The ingenious helicopter took off in thin air over the red dusty surface of Mars on Monday, achieving the first flight powered by an airplane to another planet.

The triumph was hailed as a moment by the Wright brothers. The 4-pound (1.8-pound) mini copter even carried some arm fabric from the Wright Flyer that made similar stories in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.

It was a short jump of only 39 seconds and 10 meters (3 meters) but reached all the highlights.

Buzzing. It looks like we tested it, “said project manager MiMi Aung as she watched the flight video during a conference later. Absolutely beautiful flight. I do not think I can stop watching it over and over again.

Flight controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California declared success after receiving data and images through Rover Perseverance. Wisdom reached a trip to Mars over Perseverance, getting caught in the rovers belly when it touched an ancient river delta in February.

The $ 85 million helicopter demo was considered high risk, but also high reward.

Scientists cheered the news from all over the world, even from space, and the White House offered its congratulations.

A whole new way to explore alien terrain in our solar system is now at our disposal, said Nottingham University astronomer Trent Daniel Brown from England.

This first test flight with more to come from ingenuity, coming as soon as Thursday promises a lot, Brown noted. Future helicopters can serve as scouts for rovers, and eventually astronauts, in difficult and dangerous places.

“Wisdom has given a third dimension to planetary exploration and freed us from the surface now forever,” said JPL director Michael Watkins.

Land controllers had to wait more than three hours of torture before learning whether the pre-programmed flight had succeeded 278 million miles (287 million kilometers) away. The first attempt was delayed a week due to a software error.

When the news finally came, the operations center was filled with applause, cheers and laughter. More followed when the first black and white photo from Ingenuity appeared, showing the shadow of the helicopter as it flew over the surface of Mars.

Shadow of greatness, the first #MarsHelicopter flight to another complete world! “NASA astronaut Victor Glover wrote on Twitter from the International Space Station.

Next came stunning color video for the clean landing of the helicopter, taken from Perseverance, the best host, the little ingenuity one can ever hope for, Aung said thanking everyone.

The helicopter flew for 30 seconds at its intended altitude of 10 meters (3 meters) and flew 39 seconds in the air, more than three times as long as the first successful Wright Flyer flight, which lasted only 12 seconds on 17 December, 1903

To achieve all this, helicopters are twinned, the counter-rotating rotor blade must rotate at 2,500 revolutions per minute five times faster than on Earth. With an atmosphere of only 1% of the Earth’s density, engineers had to build a helicopter light with pleats that rotated fast enough to generate this otherworldly elevator. The Martian wind was relatively mild Monday: between 4 mph and 14 mph (7 km / 22 22 km / h).

For more than six years in creation, the ingenuity is only 19 inches (49 centimeters) tall, a four-legged toe. Its plane, which contains all the batteries, heaters and sensors, is the size of a tissue box. Foam-filled carbon fiber rotors are the largest pieces: Each pair extends 4 meters (1.2 meters) peak to top.

The ingenuity also had to be strong enough to withstand the Martian wind and was topped with a solar panel to recharge the batteries, essential for surviving Martian nights minus -130 degrees Fahrenheit (minus -90 degrees-Celsius).

NASA chose a flat, relatively rock-free piece of land for the Ingenuitys lowland field. Following Monday’s success, NASA named the area the Wright Brothers.

“While these two iconic moments in aviation history can be separated by time and … millions of miles of space, they will now be forever linked,” announced NASA Chief of Scientific Missions Thomas Zurbuchen.

The small helicopter with a gigantic job caught the attention from the moment it launched with persistence last July. Arnold Schwarzenegger also joined the fun, looking for roots for ingenuity over the weekend. Go to the machete! he shouted in a video on Twitter, an excerpt from his 1987 science-fiction film Predator.

Up to five increasingly ambitious flights are planned and they could lead the way to a Martian drone fleet in the coming decades, providing aerial views, transporting packages and serving as observations for human crews. On Earth, technology can allow helicopters to reach new heights, making things like navigating the Himalayas easier.

The Ingenuitys team has until early May to complete test flights so the rover can continue with its main mission: collecting rock samples that may hold evidence of past Mars life, to return on Earth a decade now.

The team plans to test the helicopter boundaries, possibly even destroying the ship, leaving it to rest in place forever after sending its data home.

Until then, Perseverance will hold files for ingenuity. Flight engineers affectionately call them Percy and Ginny.

The big sisters are watching, said Mount Space Science Systems Elsa Jensen, rovers leading the camera operator.

