The UAE sought to ease visa restrictions for Pakistanis – The Gazette





ISLAMABAD: Islamabad on Monday again called on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to ease visa restrictions for Pakistanis. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, in his meeting with the Emirati Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh raised the issue of visa restrictions on Pakistanis, according to a reading issued by the Foreign Office. The Foreign Minister briefed Sheikh Nahyan on the issues facing the Pakistani community, in particular visa restrictions. He stressed the importance of resolving them as soon as possible, the FO said. Sheikh Nahyan is an influential member of the Emirati royal family. He has investments in the telecom and banking sector of Pakistan. He also owns a personal game reserve in Sindh. Mr. Qureshi in his meeting with Mr. Sayegh, according to FO, also took up the issue of visa restrictions. In November last year, the United Arab Emirates banned work visas for Pakistani nationals. Although the ban was imposed along with similar restrictions for a number of Muslim countries, Pakistan, which relies heavily on remittances from the UAE, was particularly affected. The restrictions were attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, but many believe the move was based on security considerations following significant geopolitical developments that took place late last year. There were also reports of expatriate Pakistanis facing difficulties in renewing their permits and other cases of discrimination. Some Pakistanis were taken over by Emirati security agencies. About 1.6 million strong Pakistani diaspora live in the UAE. Mr Qureshi underlined the positive role played by Pakistani immigrants towards the development of both countries and noted that the UAE leadership had been attentive to foreigners. FO said Sheikh Nahyan acknowledged the positive contribution of Pakistani immigrants to the UAE progress. The two leaders discussed prospects for expanding bilateral co-operation, especially in the areas of investment, tourism and related infrastructure. The two ministers also exchanged views on the importance of tolerance and coexistence in presenting the true image of Islam and Islamic society, in addition to discussing EXPO 2020 Dubai. Pakistan has a pavilion at the exhibition scheduled to be held in October. The pavilion aims to successfully reveal the hidden treasure of Pakistan. Mr Qureshi was scheduled to meet with his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan later in the evening. IRAN: FM Qureshi is arriving in Tehran on Tuesday for the rest of his trip abroad. Border security and trade are high on the foreign ministers’ agenda in Tehran. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, according to Irna, told a news conference Monday that Mr Qureshis’ visit to Tehran was important. He noted that relations between the two countries are deep and wide. Mr Khatibzadeh said that in addition to discussing bilateral issues, the two sides would open the third cross-border gate between the two countries. The two sides are expected to discuss the Afghan peace process during the foreign ministers’ trip. Mr. Qureshi would travel to Istanbul to attend the Afghan peace conference being held there. Published in Agim, 20 April 2021

