Tarin is looking for real-time inflation data from 19 other cities – Gazeta





ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Monday headed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to add 19 new cities to the Inflation Decision Support System (DSSI) to record and monitor core commodity prices in 39 cities. main across the country. Shortly after taking up his post as finance minister, Mr. Tarin held an introductory meeting with senior officials of the Planning Commission and PBS to evaluate current data collection and analysis techniques used by PBS. The DSSI was introduced in January to record the gap between current prices of essential food items and rates set by district administrations. Currently, it was recording the gap in 17 cities across the country. Mr. Tarin made three decisions and asked the PBS to implement them immediately to have access to real-time recording to address the issue of inflation. He ran PBS to increase the number of cities to 36 of the 17 existing ones. The Minister urged PBS to adopt a practice of regularly comparing the change in wholesale and retail prices of essential food items in different districts across the country. PBS will highlight the difference in prices in different provinces as well. Currently, PBS provides comparison data at the retail level. He said the government will send people to the market to check prices randomly to have the database. An official statement said the first statistician provided Mr Tarin with detailed information on evidence-based data collection techniques in compiling figures especially for CPI and IPS. The Minister commended PBS for technology-based data collection techniques after abandoning the paper-based approach and directing them to follow such methods that could further help make data more objective, targeted and authentic for the purpose of comparison and analysis. The chief statistician also informed the minister about the changes they will make to the system to make it more comprehensive. The Minister said that addressing the root cause of inflation by creating a new hierarchy of administrative control will provide the most necessary relief for the measures. Mr Tarin said the data if available in real time on the PBS chart would help maintain strategic stocks of essential goods across the country. The meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) is expected to take place within a week and PBS will share its data analysis report at the next meeting. Published in Agim, 20 April 2021

