Calls for greater transparency as National Cabinet seeks to restore Australia’s troubled COVID-19 vaccination program

One of the federal government advisers on the COVID-19 pandemic has called for more transparency over vaccine proliferation as national leaders restore Australia’s troubled program.

The slower-than-expected spread of vaccines has forced Prime Minister Scott Morrison to seek greater involvement from state and territory leaders, including starting National Cabinet meetings twice a week.

But senior US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci urged Australians not to worry too much about the slow pace of vaccine spread.

The National Cabinet met yesterday and discussed restoring the vaccine to updated medical advice recommending Australians under the age of 50 get the Pfizer vaccine over AstraZenecaamid concerns about infrequent blood clots.

Nation leaders agreed “in principle” on a series of changes to the vaccine strategy, including moving forward to allow Australians over the age of 50 to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Australia has received about 4 million doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines so far, but only about 1.6 million have been administered.

Jane Halton from the COVID-19 National Commission said that while some vaccines were being held back to provide second doses, there were still questions about what was happening to the others.

“One of the things we all have to look for and I think people are trying to do that, but it’s hard, is to be really transparent about where it is,” she said.

“They must have been sitting somewhere, but where they are, I do not think we know. And that’s the challenge, we know there are not quite a million doses on the ground of general practice and we want to see it administered. “

Jane Halton wants greater transparency in Australian COVID-19 vaccines. ( The Four Angles

Australians aged between 50-69 are currently in the so-called Phase 2a of the spread, which has not yet begun. The age group includes almost 6 million Australians.

Mass vaccination centers on the horizon

Nation leaders agreed that the use of vaccination centers should complement the work of general practitioners in the market.

Mr Morrison, on Monday, said mass vaccination clinics would depend on vaccine stock, as the government is unlikely to receive the millions of doses of Pfizer vaccines still approved for Novavax until after October.

Leaders hope that updated protocols for storing and transporting Pfizer vaccines may see Australians younger than 50 being able to attend mass vaccination centers in the final quarter of 2021.

Australia will receive 40 million doses of Pfizer this year, and CSL will produce 50 million doses of AstraZeneca locally.

“Pfizer is distributed very regularly and of course we’ve seen it globally,” Ms Halton said.

“It seems there are fewer issues to access those supplies.

“So being submissive to be produced, I have crossed toes and toes that we can access.”

Pfizer vaccines need to be imported because Australia does not have the ability to produce them locally.

This is something the federal government is considering correcting.

Ms Halton said vaccine production would have to reach a stage where it could be administered each year.

“This virus will continue to change, vaccines will need to continue to evolve to keep up with this virus,” she said.

“And my very strong suspicion, and that’s what all the scientists are telling us, is that we’re probably going to be in a situation where we’re going to have to be vaccinated probably every year, just like we do with the flu.”

Anthony Fauci said Australians should be optimistic about the future of the vaccination program. ( AP: Kevin Dietsch

The American expert says Australia can learn from America

In an interview with ABC NewsRadio, Dr. Fauci, chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, said Australians could be encouraged by the U.S. immunization program.

The United States began vaccinations in December, with the program growing after Mr. Biden took over the White House. More than half of adults in the US have now received a vaccine.

“I would not be so difficult with Australia if this is the start of your program because you always expect them to stumble early,” Dr Fauci said.

Australia had expected that the majority of the population would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. These plans have changed following rare concerns about blood clots.

Dr Fauci said the US needed more companies to supply the vaccines because they needed more than 600 million doses.

“We needed more than one company because the companies had obligations to other countries in the world and they would not give us all the vaccines we needed,” he said.

“So we had to use other companies.

“As it turned out it was thankfully a very good and important decision, because when you have multiple opportunities, if you have any problems with one or the other you always have some reservations.

“So, I would not blame the Australian government for putting their eggs in a basket, because all you needed was to vaccinate 25 million people.

